houstonherald.com
New bakery serving customers in downtown Houston
Fans of baked goods have a new option in downtown Houston: CM Desserts. The business is owned and operated by Raymondville resident Christine Mills and located inside the Back to Basics natural health store (owned by Gayla Campbell) on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. Mills offers all the standard items,...
houstonherald.com
Riverways to host two holiday season events
Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season with open houses at Eminence and Akers this month. An “Ozark Christmas Celebration” is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alley Spring. Persons are invited to bring their family to see the Old Red Mill decked for the holidays. People who arrive before dusk can see the holiday decorations near the mill and a witness a stunning backdrop of Alley Spring in the winter for pictures. After dark, lanterns will light the pathways to the mill where several activities are planned: Singing Christmas carols by candlelight and munching cookies with hot drinks. A simple holiday ornament to take home can be made. Alley Spring is six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.
Missourinet
Radio station KWPM continues family tradition: Keep West Plains Moving (LISTEN)
A family-run radio station in West Plains is going strong after 75 years. Missourinet is proud to call them an affiliate. KWPM Radio owners, husband and wife Tom and Shawn Marhefka, spoke with Ashley Byrd about the story of the station’s beginnings, the talents that have come through Southern Missouri, and how their radio business is thriving. (LISTEN 16:34)
houstonherald.com
Houston Education Foundation supports PE equipment purchases
High school students in Rodney Preheim’s physical education class received new equipment purchased through a Houston Education Foundation grant. The foundation raises funds for the benefit of the Houston School District. It is associated with Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Purchased were soccer goals and balls; badminton and dodgeball...
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
houstonherald.com
BOBBY DEAN BIRAM
Bobby Dean Biram, age 78, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born Nov. 10, 1944, in Plato, Mo. He passed away Dec. 1, 2022 in Lebanon, Mo. Bob was born and raised in Plato. He married Susan Johnson on June 5, 1976. Through this union they welcomed one daughter.
houstonherald.com
Help sought in finding missing juvenile last seen in Houston
The Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy. Sean Chamberlain was last seen at Houston Walmart Supercenter at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and tennis shoes. He is described as 5’8”, 160 pounds,...
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
KYTV
Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville. According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8. MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says...
houstonherald.com
One person seriously hurt in Highway K accident, patrol says
One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway K about eight miles west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Kayla C. Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the center of the roadway, started sliding and traveled off the left side of the highway. It later struck a ditch embankment, some trees, overturned and struck another tree.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
houstonherald.com
New physician to begin at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a contract with Amit Shah, MD, a family medicine physician from Nixa, board members heard at their monthly meeting last week. Shah learned of the position through Charlie Rasmussen, DO. Upon visiting the hospital, he decided it was a place where he would like to practice medicine part-time.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
houstonherald.com
Texas County sales tax revenue strong, state reports
A monthly distribution of three Texas County half-cent sale taxes increased 18 percent each from the same period in 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. The November total for each was $122,890, which was up $19,059 or about 18.4 percent on each. For the year, retailers have collected about...
