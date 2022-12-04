Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking charged on drug counts
A man from Licking was charged late Tuesday afternoon on drug counts, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael W. Baker, 52, of Licking, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released.
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Jury Trial Ends In Murder Conviction
A jury trial in Laclede County has ended wth the conviction of an Eldon man found guilty of murdering a Columbia man three years ago during a deadly drug deal. The jury began deliberations at 11:10 Friday morning and returned a verdict at 4:08 Friday afternoon. The jury found 45-year-old...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate stolen vehicle, theft of logs on property
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 48-year-old woman reported on Nov. 11 that a package delivered by Federal Express had been stolen from her Bee Rock Road residence at Raymondville. The woman told an investigating deputy...
kjluradio.com
Steelville woman arrested with Fentanyl & meth sentenced to probation
A Crawford County woman charged with operating a Fentanyl and methamphetamine operation out of her home is sentenced to probation. It was last month when Judge Megan Seay sentenced Paige Garrett of Steelville to five years supervised probation on two drug-related charges, including delivery and possession. In exchange for Garrett’s plea, a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dropped.
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon man charged with Harassment
A Lebanon man is facing charges after a complaint that he was harassing the family of an ex-girlfriend. Lebanon Police report that they initially received the complaint on December 2nd, against 48-year-old Jerry Lawson. The victims reported that Lawson had been harassing them for several months demanding a property that he had given to the ex-girlfriend. In the most recent incidents, Lawson allegedly threatened to harm the victims, damage their property, and kill their dog. Lawson is charged with two counts of felony harassment.
houstonherald.com
Fugitive arrested in Texas County
An out-of-state fugitive was arrested Friday morning in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sunita R. Swisher, 56, of Colorado Springs, Colo., is held without bond in the Texas County Jail. He was wanted on an unspecified felony warrant from Colorado and was charged with speeding, driving while revoked and making a false report.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
Ava infant dies in a Webster County crash
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the […]
KYTV
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
houstonherald.com
One person seriously hurt in Highway K accident, patrol says
One person was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway K about eight miles west of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Kayla C. Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that crossed the center of the roadway, started sliding and traveled off the left side of the highway. It later struck a ditch embankment, some trees, overturned and struck another tree.
kjluradio.com
Eastern Missouri woman seriously injured in crash near Edgar Springs
A woman from eastern Missouri is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kayla Bridges, 36, of Leadwood, was driving on Highway K near Edgar Springs late Tuesday morning when she crossed the center of the road and her car started to skid. The patrol says Bridges’ car traveled off the road where it struck an embankment, some trees, then overturned, coming to a rest after striking another tree.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
kjluradio.com
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
KYTV
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
Laclede Record
Two arrested after post office break-in
The Lebanon Police Department responded to a burglary alarm Thursday evening at the United States Postal Service, located at 121 E. Commercial Street. The call came in at 9:29 p.m. when the alarm sounded. When officers arrived, they detained and arrested two homeless individuals. For more on this story see the LCR.
Kait 8
Law enforcement concerned as Missouri recreational marijuana legalization approaches
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - With the date for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri approaching, law enforcement officers are concerned. Amendment 3 will make recreational marijuana legal in Missouri on Thursday, Dec. 8. The move is in contrast to Arkansas, where the push to make it legal failed during midterms.
Comments / 1