Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
NBA
Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing much better basketball of late, winners of three in a row and eight of their last ten. Cleveland has a 10-1 record at home and have rattled off six straight wins at the FieldHouse. Something has to give tonight. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHTNT. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers
1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has vaulted into 12th place in the Western Conference thanks to winning eight of their...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland
Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Cavaliers Preview: LeBron James Returns To Cleveland Looking To Remain Undefeated On Road Trip
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a tough challenge on Tuesday, matching up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are third in the Eastern Conference. Wenyen Gabriel is miss ing the clash due to leg shoulder soreness while Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade are inactive on the Cavaliers’ side. But Jarrett Allen makes his return from a four-game break that was caused by a back issue.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This 5x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks are in an interesting position. They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but missed the postseason in 2022. Right now, they are 11-13 and tied with the Miami Heat for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
NBA
Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?
Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
Nets' Ben Simmons plans to come back Friday against the Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons said that he is planning to come back for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Simmons has missed the past three games with a left calf injury. Simmons has missed eight games so far...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Chicago looking to snap three-game losing streak
The Wizards (11-13) and Bulls (9-14) meet Wednesday night in Chicago, each looking to put an end to three-game slides. Which team can snap out of their cold streak and get back to winning? Here's all the information you need. WHERE: United Center (Chicago, IL) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET. TV:...
