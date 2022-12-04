ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA

Cavs vs Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are playing much better basketball of late, winners of three in a row and eight of their last ten. Cleveland has a 10-1 record at home and have rattled off six straight wins at the FieldHouse. Something has to give tonight. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHTNT. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Continues To Express His Love For Cleveland

Sunday was a frustrating day for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they scored just 81 points and lost to the mediocre New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It was a homecoming for Mitchell, who was born in suburban Westchester County, and although he admitted he was motivated to be back in the Tri-State Area, he made it clear that he is very happy to be in The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. Cavaliers Preview: LeBron James Returns To Cleveland Looking To Remain Undefeated On Road Trip

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a tough challenge on Tuesday, matching up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are third in the Eastern Conference. Wenyen Gabriel is miss ing the clash due to leg shoulder soreness while Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade are inactive on the Cavaliers’ side. But Jarrett Allen makes his return from a four-game break that was caused by a back issue.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69

Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

NBA

Stats Leaders: Who are top clutch scorers so far this season?

Each Tuesday throughout the season, we’ll break down the leaders in a specific statistical category — digging into player tracking, play-type and shot-type data to go beyond the box score to highlight some of the game’s top performers. This week we’ll focus on the league’s top scorers...
UTAH STATE

