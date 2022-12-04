ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

The Spun

Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Travis Hunter news: Odds of former top-rated recruit leaving Jackson State for Colorado is '100%' per analyst

As soon as Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State to Colorado became official, eyes darted towards Travis Hunter to see what the Class of 2022's No. 1 ranked player would do next. Carl Reed of 247Sports believes that Hunter will join Sanders at Colorado. Hunter still has one game left at Jackson State as a Celebration Bowl clash with North Carolina Central awaits.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fans, Jackson leaders react to Coach Prime leaving JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coach Deion Sanders’ decision to leave Jackson State came as a shock to some, but to others, it was only a matter of time. Coach Prime made the announcement to his team shortly after winning a second consecutive SWAC Championship on Saturday. After the SWAC game between Jackson State and Southern, […]
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Game plan for new JSU stadium hasn't changed with loss of Coach Prime

JACKSON, Miss. — With the news of Jackson State football coachDeion Sanders leaving for Colorado, there are a lot of questions surrounding a future stadium for the Tigers. Mississippi legislators said Sanders', known as "Coach Prime," departure isn't going to slow the momentum of stadium talks. They said the need for the stadium came long before Sanders arrived in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Deion Sanders announces Shedeur will play quarterback for Colorado

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders announced today at his Colorado introductory press conference that his son, Shedeur Sanders, will play quarterback for the Buffaloes. Shedeur was with Coach Prime at the press Conference. He flew to Boulder with Coach Prime the same night he won offensive MVP in the SWAC championship game.
BOULDER, CO
WREG

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
JACKSON, MS
WILX-TV

Jackson Police need help identifying this person

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police need help to identify this person seen at a Home Depot. The Jackson Police Department is asking people to help identify this person. In the pictures, they are wearing a dark gray hat with a light gray long-sleeve shirt. People who have any information are...
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg police issue statement on “drug house” signs

Signs were noticed placed in the yards of two Vicksburg properties on Friday, reading “this drug house is closed.” Friday evening, the meaning behind the signs was expressed in a release issued by the Vicksburg Police Department. The statement reads:. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Narcotics Division...
VICKSBURG, MS

