All-Conference cornerback to visit Chapel Hill
The redshirt sophomore spent three seasons with East Tennessee State, emerging as one of the most impactful cornerbacks at the FCS level.
Area Roundup | Underwood, Camden girls' basketball pull out win at Riverside
WILLIAMSTON — The Camden girls’ basketball team pulled out a 48-46 road win over Riverside-Martin on Tuesday. Riverside (0-2) led 26-21 as the Lady Bruins (3-1) cut it to a 35-32 deficit by the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Knights 16-11 in the final frame. Faith Underwood did the bulk of the scoring for Camden according to Maxpreps.com with 35 points, going 7-for-21 behind the 3-point...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions
The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former
