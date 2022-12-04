WILLIAMSTON — The Camden girls’ basketball team pulled out a 48-46 road win over Riverside-Martin on Tuesday. Riverside (0-2) led 26-21 as the Lady Bruins (3-1) cut it to a 35-32 deficit by the end of the third quarter before outscoring the Lady Knights 16-11 in the final frame. Faith Underwood did the bulk of the scoring for Camden according to Maxpreps.com with 35 points, going 7-for-21 behind the 3-point...

CAMDEN, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO