I used to be a Starbucks barista. Here are the only 6 holiday drinks I order.

In the winter, I order different coffees, teas, and decaffeinated drinks. Inga Parkel

While working as a Starbucks barista for nearly a year, I learned all about the holiday offerings.

The chain does a great job bringing back seasonal faves like the Toasted White Chocolate mocha.

Outside of holiday drinks, the standard menu had options that will put you in a festive mood.

I worked as a Starbucks barista for almost a year, and I became a bit of an expert when it comes to the chain's seasonal offerings.

Here are the only drinks I order around the holidays.

The Toasted White Chocolate mocha is popular for a reason

I'm usually more of a milk- or dark-chocolate lover, so I never thought I'd prefer a white-chocolate drink.

But customers frequently ordered the Toasted White Chocolate mocha, so I eventually decided to see what the hype was about. My first sip had me instantly hooked.

The flavors didn't remind me of a white-chocolate bar — they were more like a combination of butterscotch, sweet buttery popcorn, and marshmallow. It's quite sugary but somehow not overpoweringly so.

I'll surely continue ordering this until it, sadly, goes out of season.

For caramel lovers, the Caramel Brulée latte is a fun holiday treat

Caramel is one of my favorite flavorings to add to coffee, so every holiday season the Caramel Brulée latte is my special drink of choice. It's basically a triple-caramel latte.

Again, this is a pretty sugary order , but it's well worth it if you're looking for an alternative to chocolate.

If you like traditional mochas, the peppermint one is a tasty replacement

The London Fog latte and the peppermint mocha are both solid orders. Inga Parkel

Starbucks' peppermint mocha really gets me into the holiday spirit, and this is coming from someone who doesn't typically like mint.

It was originally only a seasonal option, but it was eventually added to the year-round menu because of how popular it is.

It's basically like a Thin Mint in a cup. The flavoring makes for a nice refreshing touch in the chocolaty mocha.

The Chestnut Praline latte is a great option for those who prefer subtler flavors

If you want something to sip on slowly while you're blanketed in layers, the Chestnut Praline latte is the way to go.

At first, you may wonder what flavor you're supposed to be tasting. But a few sips in and you'll start to taste a light nuttiness.

This is definitely an option for those who don't want something overpoweringly sweet.

A London Fog latte is great for all the tea drinkers

For those who'd rather have tea than coffee, the London Fog tea latte is a popular recommendation. Plus, it's a drink you can order beyond the holiday season.

The Earl Grey has a nice blend of spices that leaves an herby aftertaste. And as someone who likes a frothy and creamy drink, the steamed milk and vanilla syrup elevate the standard tea.

The Caramel Apple Spice is the best caffeine-free option

The Caramel Apple Spice is available year-round. Inga Parkel

Many of Starbucks' decaffeinated offerings are on the year-round menu, and the Caramel Apple Spice is no exception.

It's the perfect cozy choice for children and adults of all ages.

The drink is essentially just steamed apple juice with Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce syrup, caramel, and whipped cream. But those simple added ingredients make such a delicious difference.