Colorado Quarterback Enters Portal Just Days After Deion Sanders Gets Hired
In the three days since Colorado shook up the college football landscape by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head coach, Sanders has not shied away from saying he plans to recruit the transfer market hard. He even took the unprecedented step of telling his new players to hit the transfer portal ...
Look: Deion Sanders Has Clear Message For Recruits
Choose your words carefully when around Deion Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes coach took to social media to tell recruits to turn that "I'm blessed to receive an offer from Colorado" talk into "I'm blessed to commit to Colorado" speak. It's been a three-day whirlwind since Colorado hired Sanders on ...
Former Colorado Commit Reveals Deion Sanders Pulled Offer
Deion Sanders' inaugural squad with the Colorado Buffaloes is taking shape, but will include one less player than anticipated. Carson Mott, a three-star recruit from Simi Valley, California, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce Colorado would not honor its commitment. "Just spoke to ...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Family Problem
Deion Sanders is officially the next head coach at Colorado. He was introduced on Sunday afternoon. During his introduction press conference, the Buffaloes' new head coach said that one of his sons, defensive back Shilo, did not make the trip to Colorado this weekend, as he's in the dog house.
Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Announces Transfer Decision
All of the Sanders' are coming to Boulder, Colorado. Sunday afternoon, Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced that he will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, but it's now been made official on Sunday afternoon. "Where's Shedeur? That's your quarterback," Deion said on...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders asked by Alabama transfer, former 5-star recruit, about roster spot at Colorado
Deion Sanders is expected to be a force in recruiting as a Power 5 head coach at Colorado. The transfer portal provides a prime opportunity for Sanders to quickly rebuild his roster with an infusion of talent. Coach Prime already has a former 5-star recruit reaching out on social media....
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders
It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
Marcus Johnson sentenced in deadly shooting of T.J. Cunningham
Marcus Johnson has been sentenced after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of T.J. "Anthony" Cunningham. The dispute in February 2019 started over a parking space. Cunningham was a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system. According to court documents, Johnson and Cunningham lived across the street from each other and had an ongoing dispute over a parking space.The men went to Eaglecrest High School to "box it out." That started with yelling and name-calling, but the situation quickly escalated.Cunningham was shot three times. He later died at the hospital. Johnson called police to report the shooting and went home.Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995. He also had a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. When he was shot and killed, Cunningham was Hinkley High School's assistant principal. Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 20 and sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 1,385 days served on Dec. 2.
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Around 100 migrants arrive in Denver by bus; city opens emergency shelter
Around 100 Spanish-speaking migrants arrived by bus in Denver Monday night and now the city is working to accommodate them at an undisclosed shelter, according to the City and County of Denver.
