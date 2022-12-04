ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: Deion Sanders Has Clear Message For Recruits

Choose your words carefully when around Deion Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes coach took to social media to tell recruits to turn that "I'm blessed to receive an offer from Colorado" talk into "I'm blessed to commit to Colorado" speak. It's been a three-day whirlwind since Colorado hired Sanders on ...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Family Problem

Deion Sanders is officially the next head coach at Colorado. He was introduced on Sunday afternoon. During his introduction press conference, the Buffaloes' new head coach said that one of his sons, defensive back Shilo, did not make the trip to Colorado this weekend, as he's in the dog house.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Son, Shedeur, Announces Transfer Decision

All of the Sanders' are coming to Boulder, Colorado. Sunday afternoon, Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced that he will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. This comes as no surprise, but it's now been made official on Sunday afternoon. "Where's Shedeur? That's your quarterback," Deion said on...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today

Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders

It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
JACKSON, MS
CBS Denver

Marcus Johnson sentenced in deadly shooting of T.J. Cunningham

Marcus Johnson has been sentenced after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of T.J. "Anthony" Cunningham. The dispute in February 2019 started over a parking space. Cunningham was a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system. According to court documents, Johnson and Cunningham lived across the street from each other and had an ongoing dispute over a parking space.The men went to Eaglecrest High School to "box it out." That started with yelling and name-calling, but the situation quickly escalated.Cunningham was shot three times. He later died at the hospital. Johnson called police to report the shooting and went home.Cunningham played cornerback and wide receiver at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995. He also had a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. When he was shot and killed, Cunningham was Hinkley High School's assistant principal. Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 20 and sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for 1,385 days served on Dec. 2.
AURORA, CO
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Colorado

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
COLORADO STATE
