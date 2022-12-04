Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Gaules dethrones xQc as Twitch’s most-watched streamer after Rio Major boost
Brazilian streaming star Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba has once again toppled Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel as Twitch’s most-watched streamer, thanks to CS:GO’s IEM Rio Major. When it comes to deciding Twitch’s most popular streamers, fans typically look at a few different bits of criteria. You have the most-subscribed to streamers who stand out, there are also the most-followed streamers who have been around for years, and then you have those who have attracted the most viewers for a consistent period.
dexerto.com
Ludwig gets Twitch logo tattoo after Valkyrae dare on charity stream
After Valkyrae’s big $15,000 donation during his recent ‘subathon’, Ludwig Ahgren was forced into getting a Twitch logo tattoo. Now it’s immortalized in history — on stream and on his body — as the YouTube star pulled through. During a charity stream, Ludwig promised...
dexerto.com
Hasan hit with surprise Twitch ban mid-stream
Popular Twitch streamer Hasan has been banned from the broadcasting platform for 48 hours due to a DMCA claim, with his channel getting suspended mid-stream. Hasan is a hugely popular creator on Twitch, where he boasts over 2 million followers. Although he often streams regularly, engaging in debates with other...
dexerto.com
What is Kick? Twitch’s new streaming rival backed by Trainwreck
Twitch has a potential new rival in town with Kick, an all-new streaming platform now in beta. Backed by Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam, it markets itself as a creator-friendly site with plenty of favorable policies. But is it too good to be true?. The streaming space has oversaturated itself...
dexerto.com
Twitch suffers biggest viewership drop in years in November 2022, but why?
Twitch’s viewership is at its lowest point since September 2020, with the platform as a whole racking up less than 1.7 billion hours watched in November 2022. The 10% drop between October and now is the biggest since June 2021, but why’s that the case?. Twitch has seen...
dexerto.com
Warzone pro exposes their cheats during $100k tournament, blames it on glitch
A Warzone pro has disappeared off the internet after seemingly outing himself as using cheats during the $100k Warzone World Classic tournament. While many of the headaches around cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone have come in public matches, some players have been able to avoid detection and get them into lucrative online tournaments.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward. Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.
dexerto.com
Dixie D’Amelio fans support singer after possible ‘coming out’ video goes viral
Fans are showing an outpouring of support for TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio after the singer was possibly outed by friend Carter Gregory in a viral video. Dixie D’Amelio is one of the most prominent content creators on TikTok, where she’s garnered over 57 million followers. Since her...
dexerto.com
When are Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon released in Pokemon Go?
Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon have officially been revealed for Pokemon Go, but when do they make their debut in the game? We’ve got the release dates you’re looking for. There are still plenty of Pokemon yet to make an appearance in Pokemon Go, including Mythicals and Legendaries,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet clue hints at Australia inspiration for next region
An image spotted during art class has some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans wondering if Australia will serve as inspiration for the next game’s main region. Of course, the Pokemon games are no stranger to taking inspiration from real-world locales around the globe. The Paldea territory that makes up the open world in Scarlet and Violet borrowed heavily from Spain and Portugal, for example.
dexerto.com
How to get the Shell Bell in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Shell Bell is a handy held item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it’s not the easiest to find, so here’s how you can get one for yourself. While training your Pokemon to high levels and teaching them their most powerful moves might be the best way to win a battle, the held items you give them can also have a big impact on their performance.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
dexerto.com
Amnesia: The Bunker – Release window, trailer, gameplay & more
Amnesia: The Bunker is the next chapter in the survival horror series, but this game is set to radically shake up the formula. Here’s everything we know. While not as well known as horror franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and others, every game in the Amnesia series is a masterclass in tension-building and pure terror. The first Amnesia game, the Dark Descent is considered the scariest game of all time many and went on to inspire a new wave of first-person survival horror games.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player scores rare bird with Daily Adventure Incense, but there’s a twist
A Pokemon Go player shares their successful encounter with a rare bird using their Daily Adventure Incense, but it isn’t the catch they were actually looking for. Pokemon Go players are constantly on the lookout for rare encounters. Whether this is a featured wild spawn for a current event or a rare, lucky find, these moments are often the height of excitement while playing the game.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends strikepack cheater caught & mocked for “horrible” gameplay
An Apex Legends strikepack user has been caught red-handed and mocked for their “horrible” gameplay by the community. Just like in any FPS, hackers are a huge problem in Apex Legends as they ruin the competitive integrity of matches. While the anti-cheat is capable of banning those using...
dexerto.com
Best horror movies on Amazon Prime (December 2022)
From The Babadook to Paranormal Activity, these are the best horror movies available to stream on Amazon Prime, curated for those who aren’t ready to give up on the spooky season just yet. Christmas is coming, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop watching scary movies. Nights are...
Comments / 0