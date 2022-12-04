ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mfbu8_0jWygXGx00

Quentin Oliver Lee, a Broadway actor who played the title role in the national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” died Thursday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

The actor’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death on his official Instagram page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves,” Graham wrote. “It was peaceful, and perfect.”

Graham accompanied the post with photos of Lee holding their daughter, Samantha, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lee began his run playing in the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera” in December 2017, People reported. He was also an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical “Prince of Broadway” and appeared in 2021′s “Caroline, or Change.” He appeared in “Oratorio for Living Things,” which opened in March and had a two-month run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee announced in June in a Caring Bridge entry that he was diagnosed with colon cancer at the end of May, the entertainment website reported. Lee said he had COVID-19 at the beginning of the month, but after two weeks, his symptoms didn’t go away.

After seeing a doctor, Lee was diagnosed with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Phantom of the Opera” said on its verified Instagram page, “The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly (led) our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quentin Lee death: 34-year-old Broadway actor dies of colon cancer

Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my...
Us Weekly

GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal

They're Team Amy. GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last […]
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Clarence Gilyard Jr.: 5 Things To Know About ‘Top Gun’ & ‘Die Hard’ Star Dead At 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr. was an actor, author, and university professor. He starred in the original ‘Top Gun’ movie. He died at the age of 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. passed away at the age of 66. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Clarence was a professor, confirmed his death in a statement on November 28, according to Variety. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” said UNLV film chair Heather Addison. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’ But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”
PARADISE, NV
People

See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Alicia Witt shows off her growing hair following cancer treatments: ‘I’m honestly feeling pretty elated’

Alicia Witt has shared some photos of her growing hair after completing rounds of chemotherapy for her breast cancer battle.The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her red hair. In the caption, she noted that she posted these pictures to “resonate” with others who have cancer and “have gone through the same” experience. She went on to describe why she kept her hair hidden during treatments.“I’m honestly feeling pretty elated about the state of my hair right now,” she wrote. “When I completed my treatment for breast disease back in March, I had worn ...
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Once Saved Ron Howard From A Potentially Embarrassing Situation

In the 1980s, Ron Howard was setting himself up for a very successful directing career after being an actor since he was a little kid on The Andy Griffith Show. However, he was still learning and making mistakes here and there. Case in point: Ron became a bit embarrassed by the reception of his 1988 film Willow, which is when Clint Eastwood stepped up and saved the day.
Looper

NCIS' Diona Reasonover Initially Envisioned A Much Different Storyline When Co-Writing Her First Episode

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 8 — "Turkey Trot" "NCIS" Season 20 has given fans exciting new episodes before the upcoming Thanksgiving break. The latest episode from Monday, November 21 was even holiday-themed and titled, "Turkey Trot." Fittingly so, the Major Case Response Team attends a local Turkey Trot 5K to provide discrete protection for Navy Admiral Martha Stock (Gillian White) while Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) trot. Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are specifically the agents on protection detail when an explosion occurs while Admiral Stock fires the starting gun for the event. The team quickly discovers that it wasn't a bomb, but a bullet that hit a gas tank that set off the explosion, and it appeared to have been aimed directly at the admiral.
The Associated Press

Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good

NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Deadline

‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Adds Catalina Sandino Moreno

EXCLUSIVE: The Oscar nominated actress of Maria Full of Grace, Catalina Sandino Moreno, is joining Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina in a sizeable role, Deadline has learned. Moreno’s part remains under wraps. The actress, whose deal just closed, joins Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick in the Lionsgate release. Cameras are currently rolling on the Len Wiseman directed, Shay Hatten scripted title in the $586M-grossing John Wick universe. Producer Erica Lee said: “One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence, and physical...
Variety

‘Wicked’ Movie Casts Ethan Slater Opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (EXCLUSIVE)

Broadway veteran Ethan Slater, who scored a Tony nomination for “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical,” has been cast as Boq in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of “Wicked.” In the film, directed by Jon M. Chu, Slater is joining the previously announced cast of Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Variety also reported that Jeff Goldblum is in talks to play the Wizard. A prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” the Tony Award-winning stage musical “Wicked” tells the story of everything leading up to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz and the secret friendship between Glinda the Good Witch...
MAINE STATE
Collider

'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon

An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
dctheaterarts.org

Broadway hit ‘Into the Woods’ coming to Kennedy Center in February

The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, beginning with three weeks at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. Starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf reprising their Broadway roles, the strictly limited engagement will run from February 23 to March 19 in the Kennedy Center Opera House with tickets available to the general public on December 12 at noon.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy