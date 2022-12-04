Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Holiday central
We hope you are enjoying our coverage of annual holiday events, many longtime traditions among them. We get to as many as we can with our dedicated staff and our vital news contributors. And when no one can go, we are fortunate those involved in the events share pictures. Like...
boothbayregister.com
Gingerbread Spectacular, Holiday Potluck & Carols to come
With the December calendar speeding by the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor announces the final events of the 2022 Season. With the hope that no one misses out on the fun, all these events are free for community members and visitors. The 16th Annual Gingerbread Spectacular and all of its...
boothbayregister.com
Exhibition On Screen returns to Lincoln Theater
Exhibition on Screen is back on the big screen at Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater, and the 2022-23 season is kicking off with a bang. On Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, experience the most recognizable artwork in America through “Hopper: An American Love Story.” Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art, including Rothko, Banksy, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lynch, and even The Simpsons – but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work?
boothbayregister.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
The Rotary Clubhouse looked more like an annex to Santa’s workshop last Thursday night. A merry contingent of members and guests gathered to turn holiday cheer into good works. We accomplished three seasonal projects: We filled around 120 Christmas goodie bags for kids at the Food Pantry, and another...
boothbayregister.com
It was a jolly Holiday Festival
Boothbay Region Garden Club held its annual Holiday Festival Dec. 2 and 3 in a new location and, by early accounts, both the event and location met with great reviews. There were shops – Etc., Nature’s Gifts, Table & Mantle, Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, Wreaths, and themed, decorated holiday trees that ranged from 2’ to 5’. Themes included Mah Jongg, support Ukraine, Jesus is the reason, puzzle pieces, and more. “Dinner’s Ready,” the soups, chowders and casserole meals cooked up by garden club members, were as popular this year as last. Most of the 60-plus meals were gone Friday!
boothbayregister.com
Margaret J. Perritt
Margaret Jones Perritt, 85, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She passed peacefully with family and friends by her side. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alice Jones, and her husband and love of her life, Donald R. Perritt. She...
boothbayregister.com
Out and about for holiday crafts, food and more
Being inside on a rainy December Saturday was what it was all about Dec. 3, and greeting those arriving at the Congregational and Methodist churches in Boothbay Harbor, and the Boothbay Region Historical Society Museum open house, were multitudes of holiday warmth and cheer. The Congregational Church Christmas Fair in...
boothbayregister.com
Mary M. Thomas
Mary McCormick Thomas died Oct. 31, 2022 following a brief illness at her home in Lutherville, Maryland. The former Baltimore resident was 95. Mary McCormick was the daughter of Dean McCormick, a partner of McCormick & Co., a Chicago brokerage firm, and Phyllis McCormick. Mrs. Thomas was born and raised in Highland Park, Illinois.
boothbayregister.com
Woodchucks are looking for better wheels
Imagine a local food pantry or food bank. Replace the focus of food with firewood, and you have a center known as a wood bank. Like food pantries, wood banks aim to help community members with life essentials by supplying firewood at no cost to income eligible individuals and families who rely on firewood as a heating source. In the Boothbay region, our wood bank is operated by the Community Resources Council’s Woodchucks.
boothbayregister.com
George W. Simpson Jr.
George William Simpson Jr., 81, of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, passed away Nov. 27, 2022, from a stroke due to Parkinson’s disease. Bill was born Jan. 27, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, to George William Simpson and Helen Douglas Simpson. He graduated from McGill Toolen High School in Mobile, Alabama, and, after four years in the U.S Air Force, the Georgia Institute of Technology with a certificate in architecture. The bulk of Bill’s career was spent in development and construction in Atlanta, Georgia. After officially retiring from construction, Bill worked at Poole Brothers in Boothbay Harbor and detailed cars as a hobby.
boothbayregister.com
Ann R. Charlesworth
Ann Royal Charlesworth, 96, died in her home at the Falmouth House, Falmouth, Maine on Nov. 25, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Oak Park, Illinois and spent her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. As a teenager, she and her family relocated to Winter Park, Florida, to join her mother’s family after the early death of her father, who died from injuries sustained in World War I.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
How quickly December has moved in. With the holidays approaching people are busy planning, shopping, and decorating. By the end of the day, after all the hustle bustle you might want to sit and relax with a warm drink or a glass of your favorite spirits. Take time to put your feet up with a good mystery because tomorrow you will check your list and begin again.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 7 update: Midcoast adds 15 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Support for BRHS children's holiday fund
Boothbay Region High School’s children's holiday fund committee would like to thank the Lions Club, Bayview Lodge, Rotary Club and community members for their generous support to the children's holiday fund. Without these contributions we would not be able to meet the growing needs of our families. The increasing...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade
Lobster boats, the excursion boat Novelty and a Coast Guard vessel took part in the Boothbay Lights’ Lighted Boat Parade in Boothbay Harbor Sunday night, Dec. 4. Judges awarded the following prizes, according to the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce: Devyn Campbell on Susan and Jessica, first place; Lawrence Durfee on Lil Sistah, second place; and Matt Thibault on Sandra Ann, third place.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Southport Lights Up, school and church events
Perhaps some of you saw the obituary of long-time summer resident, Ann Royal Charlesworth, in the Nov. 27 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Ann and her husband, Dick, built their home on Dogfish Head in 1962. They were active members of the Southport Yacht Club where Ann raced with the ladies and played bridge. I will always remember her smile and good humor even when her eyesight began to diminish due to macular degeneration. Both she and Dick, who died in 2016, are still missed, but not forgotten by friends and neighbors. Her funeral will be private in Winter Park, Florida, where she lived as a teenager.
boothbayregister.com
YMCA intramural volleyball starting Jan. 18
Looking for a reason to get out of the house this winter? Look no further as there is a new, fun, social co-ed adult sports league starting Jan. 18 hosted by the Boothbay Region YMCA. For its debut season, individuals can sign up to play volleyball in-person at the YMCA....
boothbayregister.com
Santa Claus arrives for Southport Lights Up
Santa Claus arrived a little early this year on Dec. 2 in Southport. Father Christmas arrived at Southport General Store around 5 p.m. on his motorcycle and delivered pre-Christmas presents to good little boys and girls during the annual “Southport Lights Up” event. Prior to Claus’ visit, residents...
boothbayregister.com
Remember Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941 – never, ever forget. To all my veteran friends and veterans one and all, every day on the calendar is a day to remember and honor those who served. So, to Stott, Arthur, Fran, Ed, Miles, Linc, Barry, Dave, Roger, Frank, Jim, Phil, Chris ... just to name few ... God bless you all and thank you for your service to our country, state, community and your families. Stay strong, stay safe. God Bless America.
Comments / 0