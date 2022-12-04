Perhaps some of you saw the obituary of long-time summer resident, Ann Royal Charlesworth, in the Nov. 27 edition of the Portland Press Herald. Ann and her husband, Dick, built their home on Dogfish Head in 1962. They were active members of the Southport Yacht Club where Ann raced with the ladies and played bridge. I will always remember her smile and good humor even when her eyesight began to diminish due to macular degeneration. Both she and Dick, who died in 2016, are still missed, but not forgotten by friends and neighbors. Her funeral will be private in Winter Park, Florida, where she lived as a teenager.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO