OPINION: The four best teams and the four most deserving teams are one and the same

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff committee certainly has their work cut out for them today as they try and decide who the four teams that will be vying for a national championship will be.

This may have been one of the more chaotic seasons of the playoff era, with just two teams firmly planted in the playoffs heading into selection Sunday.

At the moment, it is safe to say that the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines have secured the top two spots, but the remaining two are wide open.

Across every TV station and website, you will see a debate about the four best teams and or the four most deserving teams. But aren’t they one and the same?

Alabama, Ohio State, and TCU are battling for the final two spots with one team being left on the outside looking in.

So how do we determine who the better two of the three are? To me, it is pretty simple but like most things, we will do our best to overcomplicate it to fit a certain narrative.

Now, before we go too far, TCU is likely to get in over the Crimson Tide today because of the media outcry that would ensue if they were to put in a two-loss Alabama over the Horned Frogs. But then we have to ask ourselves the question, do we really want the four best teams in or not?

For a moment let’s forget resumes, analytics, and all of the hullabaloo that everyone gets caught up in around this time of year and just focus on one simple question. Who would you take to win the matchup?

You, being the knowledgeable college football fan that you are, tell me who you would take to win a matchup between Alabama and TCU on a neutral field.

I don’t have to tell you who I believe would win in this hypothetical matchup but I can almost certainly guarantee you would take the Tide more times than not if you were being honest.

Maybe that is oversimplifying it, I’m not sure, but one thing I am sure of is that Kirby Smart, Jim Harbough, and Ryan Day would much rather look across the field and see Sonny Dykes and TCU rather than Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So, on this selection Sunday, let’s just use some common sense and realize that the four most deserving teams are in fact the four best teams. After all, they are one and the same.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.