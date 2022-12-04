ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OPINION: The four best teams and the four most deserving teams are one and the same

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwhHX_0jWyfnPU00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff committee certainly has their work cut out for them today as they try and decide who the four teams that will be vying for a national championship will be.

This may have been one of the more chaotic seasons of the playoff era, with just two teams firmly planted in the playoffs heading into selection Sunday.

At the moment, it is safe to say that the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines have secured the top two spots, but the remaining two are wide open.

Across every TV station and website, you will see a debate about the four best teams and or the four most deserving teams. But aren’t they one and the same?

Alabama, Ohio State, and TCU are battling for the final two spots with one team being left on the outside looking in.

So how do we determine who the better two of the three are? To me, it is pretty simple but like most things, we will do our best to overcomplicate it to fit a certain narrative.

Now, before we go too far, TCU is likely to get in over the Crimson Tide today because of the media outcry that would ensue if they were to put in a two-loss Alabama over the Horned Frogs. But then we have to ask ourselves the question, do we really want the four best teams in or not?

For a moment let’s forget resumes, analytics, and all of the hullabaloo that everyone gets caught up in around this time of year and just focus on one simple question. Who would you take to win the matchup?

You, being the knowledgeable college football fan that you are, tell me who you would take to win a matchup between Alabama and TCU on a neutral field.

I don’t have to tell you who I believe would win in this hypothetical matchup but I can almost certainly guarantee you would take the Tide more times than not if you were being honest.

Maybe that is oversimplifying it, I’m not sure, but one thing I am sure of is that Kirby Smart, Jim Harbough, and Ryan Day would much rather look across the field and see Sonny Dykes and TCU rather than Nick Saban, Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

So, on this selection Sunday, let’s just use some common sense and realize that the four most deserving teams are in fact the four best teams. After all, they are one and the same.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Georgia QB has message for Nick Saban

Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch did not make a difference. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game

College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
DENTON, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision Amid NFL Rumors

NFL rumors began to swirl - once again - for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday morning. Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Wolverines head coach had a firm response to the rumors. Harbaugh will be back in 2023. Michigan's head coach announced his decision on Sunday...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
DawgsDaily

SOURCE: Highly-Touted SEC Transfer Set to Visit Georgia

Today, the NCAA transfer portal opened. This means that players are allowed to officially enter the portal and announce their destinations. As you could expect, the portal has the front page headlines this morning. This morning, we reported that UGA could recruit the WR position hard through the ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy