13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
Very Merry Market features 55 local vendors this Sunday
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — If you love supporting local makers and merchants, we've got a holiday shopping event you don't want to miss. The Very Merry Market is this Sunday in Spring Lake. The market is being hosted by Merchants and Makers, a collective of local shops. The collective...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
Cedar Springs equestrian vaulting business hopes to get more involved in unique sport
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Maria Mclean has a unique job. She's a co-owner and Assistant Coach at Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting. Now, what is Equestrian Vaulting?. "Vaulting is gymnastics and dance on the back of a moving horse," Mclean explained. Mclean is also a vaulter herself, bringing her experience...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Life-sized gingerbread house returns to Spring Lake in remembrance of late son
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A beloved life-sized gingerbread house has returned to the lakeshore for its second holiday season. Tucked at the corner of Exchange and Division Streets, homeowners Rich and Kerri Henderson said it wasn't even a question about decorating the house again this year. "We definitely wanted...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Young entrepreneurs raise money for John Ball Zoo's red pandas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Streets of the East Hills neighborhood are coming alive with the holiday spirit Thursday night. It's filled with lights, the sounds of Christmas music and the bustle of people doing some holiday shopping. As you step into Le Bon Macaron, Charlotte and Samantha Toland's stand...
Holiday events coming to GRPM for 'Snowflake Break'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for something to do with your family over the holiday break, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is hosting a variety of festive events for families to enjoy this month. Each year, GRPM hosts "Snowflake Break," which takes place throughout parts of...
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
'Part of a big family': Boston Square tree lighting celebrates diversity, inclusivity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Miguel and Valeria Gonzalez, their family has lived in the Boston Square neighborhood for the past four years. "It's a big community, it's a big neighborhood that we can just rely on people and kind of have a good time," said Miguel. The neighborhood,...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Here's how you can help the Kentwood family that lost two loves ones & their home in house fire
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The community is stepping up to help provide for a Kentwood family who lost two loved ones and their home in a fire earlier this week. The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street SE. Authorities say...
Designs finalized for updated playgrounds coming to East GR schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After community input, the City of East Grand Rapids has finalized the designs for updated playground equipment coming to Wealthy Elementary, Lakeside Elementary and Breton Downs Elementary. The playground updates were first approved in 2021 through a voter millage. The millage allows the city to...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
