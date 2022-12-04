ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
NEWAYGO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
