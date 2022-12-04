ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Coat drive...
BROOKLYN, NY
Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
BRONX, NY
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Rockettes

North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio …. North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NY holiday light displays you can’t miss this season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York. Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland. Here’s a list of seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Take a look inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Located just a few steps from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum opened this week. The museum had previously operated out of a purple bus, traveling around the borough showcasing its interactive exhibitions on wheels since 2011. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon was in the South Bronx on Friday with a preview of the immersive exhibitions.
BRONX, NY
Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after 88 years

Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice cream, the store announced Wednesday. Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after …. Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice...
TEANECK, NJ
Tis the season inside the Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market

NEW YORK (PIX11) – For those who still need to get some holiday shopping done, the Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market may be the place for you. New York Living’s Alex Lee was in Brooklyn, perusing Urbanspace’s first Brooklyn holiday market. Watch the video player for more.
BROOKLYN, NY
The magic of the season in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — No place on Earth does the holiday season quite like New York City. People from all over the world flock here this time of year to experience the magic. We heard from visitors about what makes this season so special. It’s a G Thing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Winter Coating dating trend

Bela Gandhi, founder of "Smart Dating Academy" explains the latest toxic dating trend. Bela Gandhi, founder of "Smart Dating Academy" explains the latest toxic dating trend. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: …. Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. It was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

