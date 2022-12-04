Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could BeAnthony DiMoro
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
pix11.com
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Coat drive...
pix11.com
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building's developer and his former lender. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments...
pix11.com
Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
pix11.com
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
pix11.com
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Rockettes
North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio …. North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they...
pix11.com
Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
pix11.com
Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City
It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
pix11.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
pix11.com
Long Island third graders' Christmas ornaments on display at the White House
A school on Long Island was the only one in New York chosen to make ornaments for the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C. Long Island third graders’ Christmas ornaments on …. A school on Long Island was the only one in New York chosen to make...
pix11.com
NY holiday light displays you can’t miss this season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York. Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland. Here’s a list of seven...
pix11.com
Take a look inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Located just a few steps from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum opened this week. The museum had previously operated out of a purple bus, traveling around the borough showcasing its interactive exhibitions on wheels since 2011. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon was in the South Bronx on Friday with a preview of the immersive exhibitions.
pix11.com
Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after 88 years
Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice cream, the store announced Wednesday. Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after …. Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice...
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
pix11.com
Tis the season inside the Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market
NEW YORK (PIX11) – For those who still need to get some holiday shopping done, the Brooklyn Borough Hall Holiday Market may be the place for you. New York Living’s Alex Lee was in Brooklyn, perusing Urbanspace’s first Brooklyn holiday market. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
The magic of the season in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No place on Earth does the holiday season quite like New York City. People from all over the world flock here this time of year to experience the magic. We heard from visitors about what makes this season so special. It’s a G Thing.
pix11.com
Winter Coating dating trend
Bela Gandhi, founder of "Smart Dating Academy" explains the latest toxic dating trend. Bela Gandhi, founder of "Smart Dating Academy" explains the latest toxic dating trend. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: …. Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological...
pix11.com
NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. It was the...
