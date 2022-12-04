Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”
By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
MMAmania.com
Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for Tyson says John Fury
By Charles Brun: John Fury says the 6’4″ Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for his son, Tyson Fury, and he will not defeat him when the two fight in early 2023. As slow and flabby as Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looked against journeyman Derek Chisora last weekend, Usyk will have an excellent chance of outboxing him as he did against Anthony Joshua on two occasions.
ETOnline.com
Mills Lane, Referee Who Officiated Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield 2, Dead at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most famous referees in boxing history, has died at age 85. Lane, famous for his catchphrase "Let's get it on," refereed many famous fights, including the notorious "Bite Fight" when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ear. Lane had a brief career as a professional boxer...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery
T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul Next Fight: Everything you need to know about his potential boxing match with Andrew Tate
The latest rumors around Jake Paul's next fight seem to point toward Andrew Tate as being the next person to step into the ring with him. Paul's last bout saw him get an impressive decision victory over UFC and MMA legend Anderson Silva, showing significant improvements in his boxing skills and fight IQ to maintain his undefeated record.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
MMAmania.com
UFC star Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized — ‘It’s getting serious’
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier, just a few weeks removed from his submission victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in New York, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (Dec. 4, 2022) and as of this writing, has yet to be released. “Going on Day 2 in the hospital,”...
Comments / 23