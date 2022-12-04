ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns

Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning

Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”

Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
BoxingNews24.com

Joe Joyce on Tyson Fury: “I believe I can beat him”

By Scott Gilfoid: Joe Joyce believes he’ll beat Tyson Fury to take his WBC heavyweight title next year. The big 6’6″ Joyce says he’s sparred Fury, and from those sparring sessions, he feels he can’t beat him. Joyce jumped into the ring last Saturday night...
MMAmania.com

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
nodq.com

Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW

During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release

Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for Tyson says John Fury

By Charles Brun: John Fury says the 6’4″ Oleksandr Usyk is “too small” for his son, Tyson Fury, and he will not defeat him when the two fight in early 2023. As slow and flabby as Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looked against journeyman Derek Chisora last weekend, Usyk will have an excellent chance of outboxing him as he did against Anthony Joshua on two occasions.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets

Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
worldboxingnews.net

Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team

The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight

Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW

Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.

