Christmas Spirit Doesn’t Fall Short in the Big Horn Basin
Whether you’re ready or not, Christmas is less than 3 weeks away. For many, this is the busiest time of the year as people scramble around buying gifts, attending holiday parties, and decorating their homes. While all of this is important, it’s essential to take a step back when you have the chance and enjoy the beauty that the holidays bring. Have you put your tree up yet? If you haven’t, consider yourself “late to the party.” KZMQ asked their listeners to submit pics of their Christmas tree and here are a few of the submissions:
SYP: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Park County
Jennifer Just, Program Director, Dawson Berg, Big Brother mentor, Paige Royer, a mom utilizing BBBS, and Bentley, a child who has a mentor through BBBS, came on SYP to talk about what BBBS of Park County is all about, how to become a mentor and how important it is to be a mentor for a child in need.
Preference Point Information Meeting to be Held at the New Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Office
House District 24 Representative Sandy Newsome, along with the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, will be hosting an informational meeting about proposed changes in the Preference Point System. It will be held Thursday, December 8th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the new Wyoming Game and Fish Building at 2 Tilden Trail in Cody. A tour of the new building will start at 5:30, and the presentation will begin at 6 pm.
Preview: Cody Basketball Tips-off Season in Gillette
The Cody Basketball teams will tip-off their seasons in Gillette this week as they take part in the Remax Early Bird Tournament. The Fillies are coming off a record breaking campaign from a season ago and are led by their senior class. These girls enter the season with one goal, to win a State Title. Last Saturday, they took part in their Blue and Gold Scrimmage for one last tune-up before the season gets going. It was there, that I caught up with Ally Boysen, Reece Niemann and Head Coach Chris Wagner to preview the season ahead.
SYP: Board Members of Park County School District Number 6
Cathy Roes, Board Clerk for Park County School District Number 6, and Brandi Nelson, Board Chair for Park County School Board Number 6, spoke about how kids are doing in the district post-COVID and how the new Superintendent of Public Instruction for Park County 6 is doing in his new role. They also spoke about the number of books that have been brought up before the board to be taken out of the school libraries and what the process is to removing a book from the libraries.
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
Bridger casino fire an apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
The eight-month investigation into the deaths of John Ahles and Marla Murray at Honest Tom's casino is over, and authorities believe no one else is involved.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
