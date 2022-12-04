Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
The best TV deals 2022: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED
These are the best 4K, OLED and HDR TV deals available right now.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today
If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
LG Smart TV Owners Get Free Apple TV+
LG offers three months of free Apple TV+ for those who bought LG Smart TVs within the past four years.
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
Best TV deals in the UK for December 2022: Cheap 4K sets from Samsung, Hisense, LG and more
With the Christmas holidays approaching and the World Cup rumbling on, December is shaping up to be a great month to buy a new TV. Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this month.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (ultra HD) are now becoming standard, especially on streaming...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite plummets to its cheapest price ever
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now unbeatable value for money in this latest offer at Amazon that brings the mid-range tablet down to its lowest price ever. For those of you out there put off by the high price of an iPad or Samsung's latest Tab S8 range, this is a sensible compromise. You still get a powerful and versatile tablet that's great for general browsing, media streaming, and a little gaming, all at a fraction of the cost.
Android Authority
What is Google Messages and how to use it
It might already be your default messaging app, but what is it, and how does it work?. Have you noticed that the default SMS app on your Android device is called Messages, with two blue speech bubbles overlapping on a white background? Perhaps without realizing it, you’ve been using Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t remember downloading it, as it usually comes pre-installed on most Android phones. But what exactly is the Google Messages app and how to use it? If you want to learn more, keep reading.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
Save £800 on a five-star Yamaha AV receiver with HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Atmos on Cyber Monday
The brilliant RX-A6A is currently reduced by a massive £800 at multiple retailers, including Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 tablet with bright 120Hz OLED display gets 30% discount
The well-equipped OLED tablet from Lenovo has only been on the market for a couple of months, but bargain hunters can now take advantage of a generous coupon code that brings the second generation of the P11 Pro down to just US$299 at the company's official online store. It is...
TechRadar
Best streaming deals December 2022: current live offers on Paramount Plus, Showtime, and more
There's no better time to ensure you're signed up to the right streaming service for you. As we head into the wintry, colder months, curling up on the couch in front of a good movie or TV show is the chosen pastime for many. And luckily for you, there are plenty of great streaming deals across some of the most popular platforms.
TechSpot
Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer
A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
TechRadar
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
Comments / 0