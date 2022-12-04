Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Festival of Trees fundraiser hosts thousands of people at MetraPark
“Our whole intent with The Family Tree Nurturing Center is to support parents and to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said the executive director of the nonprofit, Bill Kennedy.
Community 7 Television debuts new studio and closed captioning
Community 7 Television is best known for playing a critical role in government transparency for the past 35 years, broadcasting Billings City Council meetings.
cascadenewspaper.com
REO SPEEDWAGON FIRST INTERSTATE ARENA AT METRAPARK WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2023 TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9TH at 10:00AM
Billings, MT – REO Speedwagon is coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tickets start at $49.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00am. Tickets are available at the First Interstate Arena Box Office and metrapark.com. About REO Speedwagon:. Formed in...
REO Speedwagon to play in Billings
MetraPark announced Friday that REO Speedwagon is coming to First Interstate Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
What’s Next for the Teenage Powerlifting Champion from Billings?
Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.
Experiences Riding The Elevator in Montana’s Second-Tallest Building
I ran across a story by one of our sister stations in Missoula about an elevator incident in the Missoula Public Library. Since I ride an elevator 10 times every week, I always read those stories. We actually see the elevator maintenance people here in our hotel quite a bit....
yourbigsky.com
PAYS Blue Ribbon Stock Sale brings in best livestock
You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…… they may be the ones not at the amazing PAYS Annual Blue Ribbon Stock sale happening today, December 6th at the Public Auction Yards in Billings. PAYS is one of the most recognized stock...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
KULR8
Thirsty Street Brewing in Billings closing Taproom location, excited to focus on 'The Garage'
BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown. Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location. The owners say...
yourbigsky.com
Brrrr! Bitter cold with single digit temps
Old man winter isn’t going anywhere soon; He’s bringing in arctic blast temps and wind to Billings and surrounding areas. The NWS says expect single digit temps across the area and snow flurries on and off throughout Tuesday night. The bitter cold didn’t stop happy holiday shoppers from...
Blain family will no longer fly Santa over Billings
“It became a tradition and a memory that we’ll just always hold very dear,” said Billings resident, Sue Furstenberg.
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
Billings program helping snow shoveling needs suspended over lack of help
Snow Buddies, a program run by the City of Billings that linked volunteers with those in need of snow shoveling help, has been suspended due to a lack of shoveling volunteers.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow will impact Monday morning for many
Pacific moisture is running over the top of colder air at the surface. This will create snow with bands of heavier snow through Tuesday.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow returns Sunday
Dry through Sunday afternoon before our next weather system brings snow Sunday night into Monday morning.
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Billings aquarium shop damaged by wayward vehicle
The Cardeneauxs had just reopened the shop three weeks prior after life threw some major hurdles in their path.
Comments / 0