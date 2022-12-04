ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

What’s Next for the Teenage Powerlifting Champion from Billings?

Almost exactly two years ago, Brooklynn Sittner achieved an incredible feat by winning the National Youth Championship in Olympic powerlifting at the age of thirteen. She had taken the country by storm four years before that, being highlighted as a youth prodigy in CrossFit and looking like she was having the time of her life. Now, at fifteen years old, what does she have planned for her future? I got to chat with Sittner and have a talk about her experiences traveling for training and competition, as well as her bond with her father and what she recommends for others wanting to get into CrossFit.
PAYS Blue Ribbon Stock Sale brings in best livestock

You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…… they may be the ones not at the amazing PAYS Annual Blue Ribbon Stock sale happening today, December 6th at the Public Auction Yards in Billings. PAYS is one of the most recognized stock...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Brrrr! Bitter cold with single digit temps

Old man winter isn’t going anywhere soon; He’s bringing in arctic blast temps and wind to Billings and surrounding areas. The NWS says expect single digit temps across the area and snow flurries on and off throughout Tuesday night. The bitter cold didn’t stop happy holiday shoppers from...
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
