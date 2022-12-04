One of the biggest stories of the year in the world of MMA is the betting investigation involving the UFC and fighter-turned-coach James Krause. After a 13-fight career with the promotion, Krause focused his attention on coaching, and quickly became one of the best in the game. However, his name became the center of attention of a massive scandal when abnormal betting activity was uncovered for one of his fighter’s bouts in November.

3 HOURS AGO