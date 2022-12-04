Read full article on original website
According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
Angela Hill is fresh off a victory, and she already has a return in mind. The former Invicta FC champion is coming off a dominant decision win over Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 in Orlando, Fla. Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC), who’s now on a two-fight winning streak, is looking to keep the momentum going and book a return against fellow veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
The UFC is back with its final pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
Clay Guida is nearing 20 years in MMA and he still has goals in mind. The lightweight doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon and wants to break the record for most takedowns in UFC history. Guida (38-19 MMA, 18-16 UFC) got closer to his goal Saturday in a decision win over Scott Holtzman (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 42 in Orlando, Fla.
Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
The UFC hosts its 13th and final numbered card of the year on Saturday with UFC 282, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+. A new champion in the light heavyweight division will be...
UFC Fighter Mackenzie Dern's latest Instagram post went viral shortly after being uploaded, and it's not difficult to see why.
One of the biggest stories of the year in the world of MMA is the betting investigation involving the UFC and fighter-turned-coach James Krause. After a 13-fight career with the promotion, Krause focused his attention on coaching, and quickly became one of the best in the game. However, his name became the center of attention of a massive scandal when abnormal betting activity was uncovered for one of his fighter’s bouts in November.
Oddsmakers have opened up leaning slightly toward UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to beat Henry Cejudo if a fight materializes as expected. Sterling announced that his next title defense will come against Cejudo, who’s returning from retirement, possibly in March. Although Sterling openly said he sees No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley as the bigger fight, it appears the promotion has opted to give former UFC dual champ Cejudo the next title shot.
Former UFC headliner Nate Diaz was awarded a key to the city of Stockton, Calif., over the weekend during a ceremony held at a Stockton Kings basketball game. Mayor Kevin Lincoln was on hand to do the honors, praising The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 champ for representing the city over his nearly 20-year career in combat sports.
The final pay-per-view event of 2022 for the world's biggest MMA promotion is upon us this weekend as UFC 282 sets down in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. After a bit of a SNAFU in terms of matchmaking thanks to injuries, former champion Jan Blachowicz will take on red-hot Magomed Ankalaev in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight title. The card also marks the return of rising star Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event.
With just two events remaining on the 2022 UFC calendar, and Pakebrah up by 1, leading 7-6 since the marathonesque wager began, how does the year end for this battle between the OG punter from another munter, and the foul-mouthed Kiwi from an Aussie iwi?. Losing the last wager by...
You didn’t think Conor McGregor would just let Joe Rogan take a shot at him without giving one back, did you?. On a recent episode of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify, the popular UFC commentator made it very clear that he believes McGregor has been using performance-enhancing drugs while out of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency program for several months and not tested all year.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to United Kingdom for the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., March 18, 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England. No bouts were included in today’s announcement but newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards is...
Rafael dos Anjos is not too fond of the UFC’s upcoming title bout at 155 pounds. The former lightweight champion would’ve like to seen titleholder Islam Makhachev defend the belt against a contender in the weight class, not featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev and Volkanovski clash in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia.
Conor McGregor is almost done recovering from a horrific leg break injury and looking to get a fight booked in Feb. 2023. Now, the big question is whether United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will force him to wait another six months as he re-integrates into its drug testing pool, or if “The Notorious” will earn a special exemption from that process.
ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks – Results & Video Highlights. ONE Championship is ending its phenomenal 2022 calendar of events in style. This Saturday, December 3, the world’s largest martial arts organization closes out the year with ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks, which broadcasts live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.
