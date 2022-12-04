Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind
Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant. Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
msn.com
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
Are You Spiritually Evolved? Here's One Way To Know
Enlightened handPhoto by Elia Pellegrini on Unsplash. We live in a world that keeps telling us it has our back. Whether it’s the government, some institution, or even our religions — we’re taught from a very young age to depend on something external, in order for our needs to be met.
I never realized how much my religion denounced building wealth until I tripled my income and was racked with guilt
Raised by staunch Catholic parents, I didn't have many thoughts about money. I thought it was a necessary evil, but I've had to change my approach.
MindBodyGreen
Understanding The Dark Night Of The Soul (+ How To Get Through It)
What is the dark night of the soul? Stages of the dark night of the soul How to get through the dark night of the soul What to do once the dark night of the soul ends. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Tests Of God And Acts Of Faith
My church participates annually with Habitat for Humanity in what has come to be known as "The Mission Trip.”. It started around 15 years ago with numbers of around 10-15 people and now it has grown to the point where we expect at least 40, and excess applicants are turned away on a first come first serve basis with a little bias swung in favor of those who are returning. Most people on the trip are high school age and the last time many of us are able to participate is the summer after our senior year. We are not allowed to come back until we graduate from college.
psychologytoday.com
Why Religious Fundamentalism Can Inspire Hatred
Intermixed with much of the worst of human history are religious motivations. The dynamics of fundamentalist groups provide the "perfect storm" for making prejudice and violence more likely. Religions can instead draw deeply from their sacred texts and traditions to encourage humility, compassion, and justice. "Human beings never do evil...
Why Spiritual Results Are Slow Despite All Your Inner Work
Most us of have done the work. We’ve been on our healing journey for as long as we can remember. Yet over the years, despite the continuous efforts we put into the work, we notice less and less “results”.
'Not left or right, but deep': How people of faith can help to heal America's divisions
Those of us who believe that a strong spiritual foundation is vital to a flourishing culture and democracy face an urgent challenge.
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
The Jewish Press
The Five Stages of Faith
As he lay in his hospital bed, gasping for breath, he began contemplating his time in this world. He was now an elderly man, nearing the end of his journey. But what a journey it had been. There had been ups and downs, difficult decisions, and deep struggles with faith. As he reflected on these times, tears began flowing down his cheeks.
icytales.com
What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts
Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
Give the gift of mindfulness and peace this season with this meditation app
Stack CommerceCombat holiday stress.
wdfxfox34.com
Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
Comments / 0