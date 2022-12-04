HS cross country: Islander Rylee Ferretti places 68th in Nike Cross Country National championship meet

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO