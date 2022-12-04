HS cross country: Islander Rylee Ferretti places 68th in Nike Cross Country National championship meet

Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Former Island baseball standout’s recruiting program is sending local high schoolers to college -- by the hundreds
He was a star third baseman at Tottenville HS more than a decade ago. Now, he’s one of the region’s premiere youth talent developers with a penchant for sending local high schoolers to college baseball programs. In fact, Tom Kain’s Recruiting agency recently eclipsed a milestone -- placing...
Bowling: New Year Singles Classic qualifying set to roll next month
Staten Island’s longest running open bowling event -- Jim Elliott’s New Year Singles Classic -- will be held next month at Rab’s Country Lanes. Qualifying in the event’s 47th edition will be held on the weekends of Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14-15. Squad times each day will be at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
HS Sports Notebook: Petrides and St. Peter’s grapplers have strong showings on the mat; Farrell hockey earns first win
The Petrides wrestling team finished first overall at the Cardozo Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers (231 points) dominated the meet, finishing ahead of runner-up Thomas Edison (158 points) and Jamaica High School (153 points) by a healthy margin. The Panthers were paced by sophomore champion Brandon Munoz, who finished first...
HS football final rankings (Week 14): Was Moore able to hold onto the top spot?
The 2022 high school football season ended Saturday with Curtis’ 21-7 loss to Canarsie in the PSAL A Conference semifinals. The season produced no title winners among the 11 varsity programs, although Moore Catholic went to the CHSFL AA-1 championship and lost to Holy Trinity.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Second-quarter burst propels St. Peter’s over Moore, 66-44
Qadir Martin scored a game-high 17 points and St. Peter’s got rolling after scoring 16 consecutive points in the second quarter en route to a 66-44 CHSAA Staten Island victory over visiting Moore Catholic Tuesday in New Brighton. The Eagles, who also received offensive contributions from seniors Alex Chi...
CYO basketball at Petrides: Tis the season for youth basketball | Subscribers can download photos for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Petrides to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
One of one: Moore Catholic QB John Michalski believed to be first Staten Islander to accomplish this historic feat
Mr. 2k...and also, Mr. 1k. In all the years of high school football on Staten Island, Moore Catholic quarterback John Michalski is believed to be the first player in borough history to record both 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. The senior signal-caller, who led the Mavericks to the CHSAA AA-I division title game for the second straight year, finished his final HS campaign with 2,045 yards passing, in addition to 1,454 rushing.
Staten Island high school JROTC participates in honorary walk | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Susan E. Wagner High School student Saray Garcia recently shared the experience of JROTC students who walked in honor of the Bataan Death March. She is part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)
Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
Staten Island Ballet dancers set to stun Hilton Garden Inn with ‘The Nutcracker’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a quiet street in the Sea View Historic District sits a charming building surrounded by towering trees. Stepping inside, you can hear the excited hum of chatter and the instrumental of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as dancers practice various numbers.
LIST: Top-ranked Christmas tree farms in the Portland metro area
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
Pilot who flew rescued beagles to Portland brings one home
A pilot who helped fly nearly 150 rescued beagles across the country to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest ended up bringing one of the dogs home to his own family.
pdxfoodpress.com
Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon
New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here’s how you can get VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
hotelnewsresource.com
Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection
IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
