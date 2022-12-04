ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

HS cross country: Islander Rylee Ferretti places 68th in Nike Cross Country National championship meet

By George Kochman/Special to the Advance
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: Petrides and St. Peter’s grapplers have strong showings on the mat; Farrell hockey earns first win

The Petrides wrestling team finished first overall at the Cardozo Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers (231 points) dominated the meet, finishing ahead of runner-up Thomas Edison (158 points) and Jamaica High School (153 points) by a healthy margin. The Panthers were paced by sophomore champion Brandon Munoz, who finished first...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

One of one: Moore Catholic QB John Michalski believed to be first Staten Islander to accomplish this historic feat

Mr. 2k...and also, Mr. 1k. In all the years of high school football on Staten Island, Moore Catholic quarterback John Michalski is believed to be the first player in borough history to record both 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season. The senior signal-caller, who led the Mavericks to the CHSAA AA-I division title game for the second straight year, finished his final HS campaign with 2,045 yards passing, in addition to 1,454 rushing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

HS girls’ basketball roundup: Wiese’s monster 4th quarter lifts Curtis over Tottenville; Wagner’s Melious drops 40 (again)

Curtis needed a strong effort from its senior star, and luckily Dorothy Wiese came through. Trailing 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Tottenville on Monday, Wiese exploded for 15 points in the final period to lift the Warriors to a 51-44 triumph. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 steals.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pdxfoodpress.com

Janken Opens in Portland, Oregon

New Pan-Asian Restaurant Led by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa. The dining room at Janken. Photo by Joey Wrinn. Portland, OR (November 30, 2022) — Janken, a new pan-Asian restaurant focusing on Japanese and Korean cuisines, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality opens in Portland’s Pearl District. Located on the corner of NW 13th Avenue and Everett Street, the 9,000-square-foot space has an angulated slat wall that fades from white to black and an open floor plan centered around a cherry blossom tree. Helmed by Executive Chef Rodrigo Ochoa and a diverse culinary team, the menu at Janken features shared plates, large-format dishes, and celebratory offerings like caviar service.
PORTLAND, OR
92.9 The Bull

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday. When will it shine brightest in the night sky?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The final full moon of 2022, the cold moon, will illuminate in the night sky on Wednesday. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, December’s cold moon will shine brightest at 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday. The Almanac suggested looking for the full moon just before sunset as it begins to peek above the horizon. If you’re not surrounded by trees or buildings, you’ll be able to see the moon as it travels up and across the night sky.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening in N.J. on Dec. 16. Here’s how you can get VIP access.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest,” is set to open in Edison, N.J. , on Friday, Dec. 16, bringing over a half-mile of drivable track to the area, as well as a two-story arcade, 19 axe-throwing lanes, a Drop-and-Twist tower ride and an immersive virtual reality space. And if you want to be among the first group of drivers on grand opening weekend, there is an opportunity to purchase VIP access.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Gwendolyn Hotel in McMinnville, Oregon to Open 2025 As Part of the IHG Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced the signing of its first Vignette Collection hotel in the United States in McMinnville, Ore. Scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in 2025, The Gwendolyn will occupy a coveted location along McMinnville's historic Third Street retail and cultural district and in the heart of the state's famed Willamette Valley wine region. The hotel additionally represents a desirable destination for all travelers seeking a variety of adventures, only an hour drive from both the state's Pacific coast and downtown Portland.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy