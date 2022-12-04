ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
LOOK: Top photos from second-straight Browns win vs. Texans

For the first time in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have won back-to-back games after beating the Houston Texans on the road. Now sitting at 5-7 on the season, the Browns will need to rattle off at least four of their last five, including three against divisional rivals if they want to see that slight chance of the playoffs improve. First on that list is the Cincinnati Bengals as they travel down I-71 South next week.
