For the first time in 2022, the Cleveland Browns have won back-to-back games after beating the Houston Texans on the road. Now sitting at 5-7 on the season, the Browns will need to rattle off at least four of their last five, including three against divisional rivals if they want to see that slight chance of the playoffs improve. First on that list is the Cincinnati Bengals as they travel down I-71 South next week.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO