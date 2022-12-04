ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson still owns the ACC

By Bart Boatwright
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ez94_0jWyeZ6p00

CHARLOTTE — Clemson left no doubt Saturday night who owned the ACC as they dominated North Carolina 39-10 in the ACC Championship game.

Check out some great pictures from the special night for the Tigers in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery .

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0jWyeZ6p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0jWyeZ6p00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy