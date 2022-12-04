ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walsh Jesuit takes down No. 1 St. Ignatius for early statement: Boys basketball rewind

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The sentiment around Northeast Ohio is this boys basketball season will be one of depth. That depth took little time to show itself Tuesday night, just the second full week of the regular season, as Walsh Jesuit stunned St. Ignatius with a 67-62 victory that will likely knock the Wildcats off the No. 1 spot in the cleveland.com Top 25.
Deshaun Watson might not oppose injured Lamar Jackson in nationally televised game Dec. 17

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson might not have to oppose Lamar Jackson when the Ravens come to town Dec. 17 for their nationally televised rematch here. Jackson, who is 6-3 against the Browns, suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 10-9 victory over the Broncos and could be out 1-3 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As it stands, he’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, who have won three of their last four to pull into a tie at 5-7 with the Browns.
What Deshaun Watson success looks like vs. the Bengals; the NBA’s flawed crackdown; ‘goblin mode’: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we talk about Deshaun Watson’s Browns debut; what’s next for Baker Mayfield; the NBA’s traveling crackdown; and offseason possibilities for the Guardians.
LeBron James’ latest return home proves the Cavaliers are no longer defined by his greatness

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The last Laker gold-clad Clevelanders emptied section 109 at around 10:45 p.m., when a security guard told them, “He’s already gone.”. They were waiting, of course, for LeBron James, who made his latest visit to Cleveland Tuesday night. James will always touch Cleveland’s heart, as evidenced by the video tribute, rousing ovations and lingering fans who awaited him at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But he no longer defines Cleveland’s basketball identity after the Cavaliers’ 116-102 win over his Lakers.
Two Akron schools temporarily locked down after seventh grader brings gun to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities learned that a student had brought a gun to school. Before 2 p.m. Monday, a group of seventh- and eighth-grade students at Litchfield Community Learning Center informed several staff members of a rumor that a student had a weapon in his bag, the district’s spokesman, Mark Williamson, said.
