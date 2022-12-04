ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
profootballnetwork.com

Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14

Our Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features a strong AFC South rivalry. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available

Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com

Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages

Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
profootballnetwork.com

Panthers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14

Our Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that carries plenty of playoff implications. Let’s take a look at the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Dec. 6.
