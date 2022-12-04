ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints

There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury

SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers

Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB

The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: No foot surgery for Jimmy Garoppolo, could return in 7-8 weeks

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season was over when he fractured his foot last Sunday, but the door may not be totally closed on a return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.
NBC Sports

49ers didn’t make a waivers claim for Baker Mayfield

The Rams definitely made a waivers claim for quarterback Baker Mayfield. It’s not yet clear who else did. It is clear that one team didn’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the 49ers did not submit a claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. On Monday, coach...
OREGON STATE
NBC Sports

Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?

James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

What Jimmy G's potential return means for 49ers' IR situation

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all. The 49ers already have brought back six players off the injured reserve list this season. Teams are allowed to activate a maximum eight players from IR during the course of the season. San Francisco is keeping the door...

