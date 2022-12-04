Read full article on original website
The Postgame: Heels Get Much Needed Win
North Carolina’s extended road trip from late November through last week in Blacksburg was not friendly to a team struggling to find an identity. Coming off four straight losses, Hubert Davis’ team needed time to practice and have a course correction after falling out of the rankings. Georgia Tech provided that opportunity and Dewey Burke and host Tommy Ashley break down the 75-59 win over the Yellow Jackets on The Postgame podcast.
Soak It In: UNC Teammates Drench Jalen Washington After Freshman’s Debut
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jalen Washington pulled at his wet No. 13 jersey to show just how soaked it was after North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. “They threw a bunch of water on me,” the freshman forward said, wearing a wide smile....
UNC-Georgia Tech: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (6-4, 1-1) got back on track by taking care of Georgia Tech, 75-59, on Saturday at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels used an 11-0 run to close out the first half and were ahead by double-digits the rest of the way. RJ Davis (22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) and Armando Bacot (21 points, 13 rebounds) were the top producers for the Tar Heels. With Bacot back in the lineup, UNC dominated the boards in a 43-22 rebounding advantage, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes 4th in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s improbable football journey as a Bulldog began with him walking onto his favorite team and reached another major milestone this week with a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. While the opportunity to stand as one of the nation’s top college football players was a true achievement in and of itself, Bennett did ultimately come up short of taking home the trophy.
Instant Analysis: UNC Beats Georgia Tech to Get Back to Winning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Whether it can become the start of a turnaround remains to be seen, but North Carolina came home and got back to winning Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels defeated Georgia Tech 75-59 at the Smith Center, the ACC home opener providing the setting for UNC to stop its four-game losing skid and avoid an 0-2 start in conference play.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud reflects on recruitment, high interest in Georgia
NEW YORK – In December of 2019, C.J. Stroud committed to Ohio State. This set in motion the last two seasons of Stroud as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback and some of the best passing offenses the Scarlet and Gray have seen. But like many things in sports, this could have gone differently.
Expert Analysis: Pivotal Time for Carolina Football
With a myriad of events surrounding Mack Brown's North Carolina Football program over the last week, the Inside Carolina crew of Buck Sanders, Jason Staples, Greg Barnes and host Tommy Ashley got together on Thursday night for a roundtable podcast. The panel discussed all aspects of the movement from the transfer portal, to Phil Longo's departure and more.
R.J. Davis Displays His Toughness in Double-Double Performance
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- At the 14:18 mark in the second half vs. Georgia Tech, North Carolina junior R.J. Davis drove the lane and missed a floater. He then got his nose back into the fray for an offensive rebound, got a put-back blocked, and then grabbed another offensive rebound before getting fouled. At a generously listed 6-foot, Davis is usually the shortest guy on the court. In Saturday's 75-59 win over the Yellow Jackets, Davis grabbed 11 rebounds to complement his 22 points and three assists.
Photos: Heels Return Home, Bounce Back
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Happy to be back home, North Carolina ended its losing skid with a win Saturday over Georgia Tech, 75-59. Photographer Johnny Johnson brings you all the action from the Smith Center ...
Duke puts away Maryland Eastern-Shore 82-55 in final nonconference game of 2022
In a surprise announcement prior to Saturday afternoon's game, the Duke Basketball program announced that junior captain Jeremy Roach would miss the game due to a lingering toe injury that the point guard has been playing through for the past couple of weeks. After a busy November and first part of December that saw the Blue Devils play eleven games in 30 days, head coach Jon Scheyer used a two week stretch between games to get valuable rest and recovery for the three-year letter-winner. In his place, freshman Dariq Whitehead made his first start of the season as he joined with the four other starting freshmen - Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively. The opponent, Maryland Eastern-Shore, is the lowest-ranked foe remaining on the schedule according to KenPom.com, coming in at No. 316.
Peach Bowl CEO Stokan on Georgia-OSU: 'We could not have written a better script'
Over the course of Ohio State’s football history, the Buckeyes have played in 54 postseason bowl games. OSU has played in 13 different bowl games and seen postseason action in 15 different cities. But there will be a new bowl added to the list on Dec. 31 as No....
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-LSU press conference Q&A
Here's everything Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes had to say following a 72-70 loss to LSU in Q&A format:. Forbes: “It didn’t start in the second half, it started in the last four minutes of the first half. We turned the ball over, we took bad shots and we stopped defending. The biggest backbreaker to me were offensive rebounds off free throws. Those are inexcusable. You have inside position, and we gave up three of them. That in of itself is a killer.
