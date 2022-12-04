In a surprise announcement prior to Saturday afternoon's game, the Duke Basketball program announced that junior captain Jeremy Roach would miss the game due to a lingering toe injury that the point guard has been playing through for the past couple of weeks. After a busy November and first part of December that saw the Blue Devils play eleven games in 30 days, head coach Jon Scheyer used a two week stretch between games to get valuable rest and recovery for the three-year letter-winner. In his place, freshman Dariq Whitehead made his first start of the season as he joined with the four other starting freshmen - Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski, and Dereck Lively. The opponent, Maryland Eastern-Shore, is the lowest-ranked foe remaining on the schedule according to KenPom.com, coming in at No. 316.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO