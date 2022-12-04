Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Santa Flat Shaker Card
Pre-made shaker pockets are a quick and easy way to create a shaker card without all the foam tape, acetate, etc. You simply stamp your cardstock, slide it into the pocket, add some sequins and seal it up. Amy R. used a Santa stamp from Honey Bee stamps to create her flat and shaker and she’s sharing a how to video on her blog.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Lights I Spy Printable
Here’s one for kids learning their colors and counting. This printable I spy game is covered with colored Christmas lights for kids to find and count. It’s super low prep but you do need a color printer. Or maybe print it in black and white, have the kids color it and then they can count how many lights they made each color?
Recycled Crafts
December Daily Album
Ali Edwards is doing a December Daily album for the Holidays this year. Her album design has lots of acetate and vellum for see through layers, pocket pages, daily countdown layouts, shaker pages, loads of ribbon, felt, shaped pages and lots more. She’s sharing tons of photos of her layouts...
Recycled Crafts
11 Ways To Transform A Dollar Tree Candle
This post lists 11 different ways to transform a Dollar Store Glass Candle. By adding a little DIY you can create a candle that is festive or seasonal. I have tried to give you a variety of different techniques for transforming your glass jar Dollar tree candles. These plain candles are a great bulk buy, as you can use them for any time of the year, perfect for gift giving as well.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Quilt Block
This free tutorial features a Christmas Candles quilt block that can be used as a wall decoration, mini quilt, table topper or cushion cover. It’s a quick project suitable for an advanced beginner and is also scrap-friendly.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Couple refuses to pay for pricey amusement park food, eats bologna sandwiches and apples from home instead
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.
Recycled Crafts
Knit a Garland of Tiny Stockings
I saw this Elf Stocking Garland from Cheryl Andrews the other day and it got me thinking of an Elf on the Shelf. spending the day knitting tiny stockings. Whether you have an elf who needs some stockings or just want to use all your tiny leftover bits of sock yarn to make an adorable holiday decoration, this pattern has got you covered.
Recycled Crafts
Tips and Tricks for Stamping Winter Scene Cards
I love creating little scenes on my cards, it’s probably my go to when stamping. One of the Queens of making scenes is Sandy Allnock, I find her cards so inspirational and she’s so generous with her tutorials and ideas. She’s sharing a new video full of tips and tricks to stamp out wonderful scenes for winter and Christmas cards using stamps from Colorado Stamp Company.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Mice Slimline Card
How much fun are these cute winter mice!? One is sledding, one is dressed as Santa and one is just enjoying a snowy walk. Bonnie used stamps from Picket Fence to create 3 different little winter scenes, each in a square with scalloped edges that she stacked on a tall slimline card design with a colorful ink blended snowflake background.
Recycled Crafts
Create a Simple Christmas Tree Border
This festive holiday layout has 5 photos, room for journaling and a nice big border across the center. This border is easy to create yourself with different pattern papers. Cut a wide strip of paper for the background and then cut your holiday pattern papers into triangles to layer and over lap across the border, add a sentiment and a few gold stars and it’s ready to add to your page.
Recycled Crafts
30 + Bird Cross Stitch Patterns
This roundup of Cross stitch patterns is dedicated to Birds. Create your own Bird Cross stitch project from the patterns below. I have tried to include bird projects of all abilities with some more advanced than others. I have also included free and paid patterns to inspire you. These patterns...
Recycled Crafts
Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament
Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
Recycled Crafts
How to make illuminated Christmas trees with string
I am kind of obsessed with tea lights and making things that light up with them. This Christmas tree is perfect! Pop on over to the blog Homemade Gifts Made Easy for step by step tutorial on how to make string Christmas trees that light up with tea lights. I want to make a whole forest of these.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Mini Plastic Canvas Heart Bag Clip
Here’s an adorable plastic canvas project that is perfect for Valentine’s Day. This unique mini heart bag clip design is from Strings Away! and it would make a terrific little favor for a party. The easy-to-follow tutorial has a list of supplies needed as well as a stitch...
Recycled Crafts
DIY Pattern Building Blocks
These would be so fun to make as a holiday gift for a kiddo in your life, or to have on hand in your block area at school or at home and give kids something to do when it’s cold outside. These DIY pattern building blocks are super simple...
Recycled Crafts
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern
A Wintry Mix Quilt Pattern celebrating the season with fantastic trees, stunning snowflakes, cups of cocoa, and wonderful mittens. Gather festive fabrics to create a collection of comforts for the coldest months of the year. Sizes when completed:. 49.5″ x 59.5″ cover quilt. 54.5″ x 64.5″ bonus layout...
Recycled Crafts
Holiday Hang-Ups! Plastic Canvas Pattern
Hang these plastic canvas Christmas holiday decorations in your window or entryway for a festive effect; the Shining Star may also be utilized as a tree topper. Shining Star and Silver Bells are embroidered with Metallic Craft Cord on 7-count plastic canvas. Size: Shining Star: 1″W x 10 1/4″Across x...
Recycled Crafts
Falala Christmas Layout
I love the non-traditional colors on this layout from Sallor, along with red and green there’s also pink and black. She created three photo clusters around her layout adding layers of die cut strips underneath each matted photo along with little rub on accents and embellishments from Scrapbook.com. There’s also a cluster of rub on ornaments and paint splatter in matching colors on the background.
Comments / 0