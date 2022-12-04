ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

COVID Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Damages for Closing College Campuses in 2020

By Casey Smith
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jqpo8_0jWyeR3100

The Indiana attorney general wants the Indiana Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit that seeks punitive damages for COVID-related college campus closures.

The class-action lawsuit against Ball State University was filed by a student at the school last year. The legal challenge claims Ball State has refused to reimburse students for tuition and fees that were paid for in-person classes and services.

An Indiana law enacted in 2021 — which prohibits such class-action complaints against state universities — also sought to derail the lawsuit. But last month, three appeals court judges ruled the case should move forward.

Support The 74's year-end campaign. Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar.

Now, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office is turning to the Indiana Supreme Court to overturn that decision, arguing the General Assembly acted within its authority to limit the lawsuits.

Student seeks damages for remote-only classes

College student Keller Mellowitz was enrolled at Ball State for the spring 2020 semester when the university “sent students home, cancelled in-person classes and closed campus facilities as a result of COVID-19,” according to court filings.

He filed a class action complaint against Ball State and its board of trustees in Marion County Superior Court in May 2020, accusing them of “breach of contract and unjust enrichment” over decisions to cancel in-person classes and close campus facilities due to the pandemic.

Specifically, Mellowitz cites Ball State’s retention of tuition and “numerous” fees, including those for student services, university technology, student recreation, student health, and student transportation.

Story continues below.

The lawsuit estimated as many as 20,000 Ball State students were due some sort of reimbursement.

A Ball State spokesperson said in 2020 — early on in the pandemic — that the university had decided not to refund tuition because of how quickly and efficiently the school transitioned to remote learning. University officials also emphasized that students were able to effectively complete their coursework, despite the switch to alternative teaching methods.

Ball State received just over $77.5 million in federal pandemic relief, according to the U.S. Department of Education . About $27.7 million was distributed to students via emergency grants.

After the lawsuit was filed, however, the Indiana General Assembly enacted a law retroactively banning class-action lawsuits against state postsecondary educational institutions under COVID-related circumstances.

A Marion County judge then ordered Mellowitz to file an amended complaint to eliminate his “class allegations.”

Mellowitz appealed that ruling. Three appeals court judges reversed the Marion County judge’s ruling in October, maintaining the new law providing class action protection to state schools in conflict with a long-standing Indiana trial rule.

In a 3-0 decision, the justices concluded the General Assembly lacked the authority to pass the class-action bar.

State’s attorneys push back

The case has since returned to the Marion County Superior Court, but attorneys for Ball State and the attorney general’s office last week filed petitions to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Ball State’s counsel pointed to an executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2020 which made it unlawful for all universities in Indiana to offer in-person classes. The university complied with the order and made “prudent and necessary decisions to protect public health and safety,” the lawyers said.

Further, Ball State’s attorneys assert that the state’s class-action bar “represents one rational way for the legislature to protect Indiana’s higher educational institutions and governmental entities from potentially enormous costs, burdens, and uncapped liability associated with pandemic-related lawsuits,” while still allowing students who believe the change in their mode of instruction warrants a lawsuit to pursue one.

There will also be “significant consequences for public fiscal interests” if the case is allowed to move forward as a putative class action — rather than a single-plaintiff case — Ball State’s lawyers continued.

Court documents filed by Rokita’s office additionally maintained the “invalidation of a state statute is an important question of law” that should be decided by the Indiana Supreme Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkBMc_0jWyeR3100
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (National Association of Attorneys General)

“The Indiana Constitution vests the General Assembly with the authority to pass substantive laws related to what it believes is in the overall wellbeing of society,” the state’s lawyers wrote in their petition.

“By foreclosing class-action suits, the General Assembly sought to reduce the pressure on institutions to settle rather than face existential liability threats arising from their compliance with the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.”

Counsel at the attorney general’s office further said the General Assembly’s decision to limit class action lawsuits was likely out of concern “that educational institutions could face immense settlement pressures that class actions often bring.”

The attorney general’s office did not reply to a request for comment.

Amicus briefs supporting the petitions to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court have been filed by Indiana University, Purdue University, University of Notre Dame and Independent Colleges of Indiana, an association representing Indiana’s 30 private colleges and universities.

Another supportive brief was filed by the Indiana Legal Foundation, which advocates for Hoosier businesses, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Indiana University Health. Businesses were given some legal immunity related to COVID-19 in the same law.

The Indiana Supreme Court has not yet made a decision about whether to take on the case.

Other legal actions still pending

The lawsuit is not the first COVID-related filing against Indiana post secondary institutions, however.

Similar breach-of-contract lawsuits brought by students against Indiana University and Purdue University are also moving forward after the Indiana Court of Appeals denied motions to dismiss the cases in March.

The complaints allege the schools did not provide in-person instruction, services, activities, housing and meals when all in-person classes were moved online — and campus facilities were closed — in the middle of the spring 2020 semester.

The students are seeking prorated refunds of tuition, student fees, and room and board fees as damages.

The universities sought to overturn the Appeals Court’s ruling. Indiana Supreme Court justices in September declined to hear the appeal.

Earlier this year, a federal appeals court allowed Indiana University to keep in place its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students after multiple other students separately sued the university, arguing that such vaccine requirements violate their rights to “bodily autonomy.”

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, in Chicago, declared the lawsuit moot, however, given that seven of the eight students who sued the school were granted religious exemptions and another had withdrawn as a student.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com . Follow Indiana Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 9

Donny Parks
3d ago

The fact these lawmakers made a law in this way is in upon itself viable for a class action lawsuit. And to be honest I find it surprising a lawyer in Indiana even took up this case with how most if not all lawyers in this state are either paid or too much of a coward to take any action against the state for its false narrative it was trying to push on its citizens. EVERYONE of these people in government for Indiana should be facing trial and investigated so we can see the depth in which these goons were in bed with the CCP, and their knowledge of wether or not they knew what was going on.

Reply(2)
6
Billie Hause
3d ago

This is total BS. Any tuition fees that are related to being on campus or having use of facilities should be reimbursed. Why did they get Covid funds if the professors were still teaching online?

Reply
6
Related
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bsu.edu

Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey

Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

Downs: Braun’s Decision Sends Big Ripples Through Hoosier Political Landscape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Election year 2024 will be one with a lot of shake-ups of Indiana’s political landscape, says one expert on the matter. Andy Downs is professor emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He tells Indy Politics that Sen. Mike Braun’s intent to return home to Indiana to run for governor carries a lot of weight on who else may run for the chief executive role in Indiana’s government.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old

An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project

Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
LOGANSPORT, IN
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Indiana’s Shifting Political Landscape

With Mike Braun filing paperwork to run for Governor it has created a major shift in Indiana’s political landscape. Indy Politics speaks with Andrew Downs, emeritus professor of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Ft. Wayne. We discuss the shifting landscape to determine whether is...
INDIANA STATE
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Department of Energy program aims to make low-income Hoosier homes more energy efficient

The U.S. Department of Energy’s weatherization program provides energy assessments for qualifying Hoosiers to ensure their homes are utilizing energy properly. The program is intended for low-income families and gives priority to families with children, those with disabilities and older Hoosiers. Christin Willman is the weatherization training team leader...
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?

We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy