Paralympian tells Canadian MPs a government official offered her euthanasia equipment

A Paralympic army veteran told lawmakers in Canada that a government official had offered her euthanasia equipment while fighting to have a wheelchair lift installed in her home.

Christine Gauthier, who competed at the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil , testified on Thursday that the unnamed veterans affairs case worker had offered to provide her with a medically-assisted dying device.

Ms Gauthier said she had written to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to express her concern and he said on Friday the incident was “absolutely unacceptable”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.