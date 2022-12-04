ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paralympian tells Canadian MPs a government official offered her euthanasia equipment

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A Paralympic army veteran told lawmakers in Canada that a government official had offered her euthanasia equipment while fighting to have a wheelchair lift installed in her home.

Christine Gauthier, who competed at the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil , testified on Thursday that the unnamed veterans affairs case worker had offered to provide her with a medically-assisted dying device.

Ms Gauthier said she had written to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to express her concern and he said on Friday the incident was “absolutely unacceptable”.

