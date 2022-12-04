ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Frederick Douglass Finally Captures Elusive 5A State Championship

By Daniel Hager
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcKcc_0jWydQ8500
via KSR

Third time’s a charm. In their third 5A State Championship appearance, the Frederick Douglass Broncos finally broke through and took down Bowling Green with a 28-7 victory at Kroger Field.

After disappointing losses to Covington Catholic in 2019 and South Warren in 2021, the Ty Bryant-led Broncos finally got the monkey off their backs.

They heard the noise all season. People knew this Douglass team was really good but remained skeptical due to their history of losing when it mattered most. That stigma around the program is now gone, as the best team all season was the best team Saturday night.

Star-Studded Affair

The stars were out at Kroger Field for this one.

Kentucky Football players Dane Key, Vito Tisdale, and Jordan Dingle were on the field and were heavily rooting for their respective alma maters. Key graduated from Frederick Douglass in 2021, while Tisdale (2020) & Dingle (2021) both graduated from Bowling Green.

Kentucky Football Head Coach Mark Stoops made an appearance as well, rocking a sling following a shoulder procedure that happened just a few days ago.

Pre-Game Festivities

Before the Purples and Broncos kicked this one off, Class 5A awards were handed out.

Kentucky Football commit Ty Bryant was named Class 5A District 6 Player of the Year and the award was accepted by his father, Cisco Bryant. Before Cisco played football at Kentucky from 1983-1985, Bryant was a member of the Bowling Green football program. Crazy how these things come full circle.

Competitive First Half

Douglass won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Bowling Green opened the game with a six-play, 56-yard drive highlighted by a 39-yard Deuce Bailey pass to sophomore receiver CJ Sweeney. The Purples drove all the way down to the Frederick Douglass 24-yard line when Bailey’s overthrown pass to junior Javen Huddleston was intercepted by Bryant, a future Kentucky Wildcat.

On Douglass’ opening possession they ran eight plays for 33 yards before punting back to the Purples. Bowling Green once again put together a solid drive, stitching together 11 plays for 52 yards before Bailey’s pass to sophomore receiver Ethan Warder fell incomplete on 4th & 11 from the Bronco 31-yard-line.

Frederick Douglass broke through on its second possession of the game. Following a 29-yard rush from Ball State commit T.J. Horton, junior quarterback Cole Carpenter found senior receiver Tylon Webb across the middle for the first Bronco score of the game.

Following the Douglass score, Bowling Green immediately responded with one of their own. Three straight Deuce Bailey passes went for 15+ yards to put the Purples in the red zone. On 2nd & 7, Bailey threw a bullet to Huddleston, who dove for the pylon for a Bowling Green touchdown. It was just the ninth touchdown allowed by this stellar Bronco defense all season. It was Bowling Green’s lone score.

Back-to-back scoring drives from these teams were followed up by back-to-back interception-ending drives. Interceptions thrown by Carpenter and Bailey practically ended the half with the Broncos and Purples knotted at seven a piece.

Broncos Pull Ahead

During the break, Frederick Douglass fans were on edge. They couldn’t possibly get this close and lose again, could they? Could they?

The second half didn’t start promising for the Broncos.

Following a five-yard pass to sophomore Kayden Clay, Tate Johnson was stripped by senior linebacker Jake Napier and recovered by Bowling Green sophomore Mekhi Axson at the Douglass 39-yard line. The Douglass defense stepped up however, forcing three-straight Deuce Bailey incompletions to force a Bowling Green punt.

Douglass’ second drive of the half was dominated by senior leaders Bryant & Horton. These two combined for 55 yards rushing on 11 attempts. A Cole Carpenter 41-yard pass completion to Tylon Webb set the Broncos up in scoring position, where Ty Bryant broke through the Bowling Green defense for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season.

The teams traded punts heading into the fourth quarter with Douglass leading 14-7. Douglass took over with 11:39 remaining in the final quarter, looking to extend their lead.

Gutsy Call Pays Off for Broncos

After Ty Bryant was stopped short of the first down on 3rd & 7, coach Nathan McPeek had an important decision to make. Should he send out junior kicker Cooper Ranvier (regarded as one of the best kickers in the state) to make it a two-possession game or send his offense back on the field to try a 4th & 6 from the Bowling Green 21-yard-line.

He chose the latter.

On 4th & 6, Carpenter dropped back and floated a pass to senior tight end Thomas Howard. Bowling Green sophomore Grayson Newman tipped the pass, allowing it to fall right into Howard’s hands for a touchdown.

“We needed a big play to happen,” Howard said after the game. “I thought it was going to be picked off, but it fell right into my hands.”

Bowling Green needed a quick response, but could not find one. Deuce Bailey was sacked on 3rd & 9 by senior linebacker Tresean Benford, forcing the Purples to punt from their own 25-yard line.

Douglass ended this game with a near six-minute drive, absolutely killing the clock. On 4th & 10 from the Bowling Green 26 with 1:25 remaining, Douglass sealed the deal with a 26-yard touchdown reception by senior receiver Cameron Dunn.

Finally, a Frederick Douglass State Championship Celebration

If I had to describe the Douglass sideline with one word, it would be jubilation.

Players embraced each other and the Bronco faithful, grateful to finally be called State Champions. As the clock reached double zeros, the team spilled out onto the field. Head Coach Nathan McPeek let his emotions overcome him, hitting a massive fist pump. Let it out, you’ve earned it, coach.

“For me personally, I’ve been to two of these as a head coach,” McPeek responded when asked how this win feels. “It feels good for me to win one because I was 0-3. It feels good to finally get over the hump, but I couldn’t do it without this coaching staff.”

“I thought our kids played really physical in the second half and obviously we won the game,” coach McPeek said after the game. “I’m really proud of our kids. We’ve had a lot of heartache in this game as many of you know, but we finally got it done thanks to these kids on my left [Howard, Bryant, Harkless] and the coaching staff.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4B0b_0jWydQ8500

“I’m ending one chapter and starting a new chapter,” Bryant said at the presser. “A 15-0, undefeated season where you win a state championship is rare. Just to say I did it with these guys means the world to me.”

The future Wildcat was named MVP of the Class 5A State Championship Game, finishing with 42 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.

In their third attempt, the Frederick Douglass Broncos were finally crowned Class 5A State Champions.

Go crazy, Ryan Lemond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Bowling Green falls in 5A State Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples (12-4) fell to the Frederick Douglass Broncos 28-7 in the KHSAA 5A State Championship. The game was all about defense, especially in the first half. On the first drive, the Purples were close to getting into the endzone when sophomore quarterback...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade

A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKR

Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest

Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

This is no time to be lonely

A few days ago I heard a journalist on a morning news program describing her research on loneliness — and my local reporter brain kicked in. If I were lonely how would I know where to go to find a sense of community in Hopkinsville?. It is a timely...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkms.org

Protests seeking justice for Emmett Till held in Bowling Green, extra police presence after threats

Protests seeking justice for Emmett Till were held in different parts of Bowling Green Saturday, despite violent threats from an unknown party. A number of organizations including the Black Lawyers for Justice, the New Black Panthers, the Veterans Association of African American Descendants, and Till family members held demonstrations outside the Warren County Justice Center and the home of Carolyn Bryant Donham.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two To Four Inches Of Rain Likely This Week

There may be enough rain coming this week to get western Kentucky out of its drought status with possible cold weather meaning a wintry mix next week. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell says the rain is here for the week. Powell says the weekend will bring temperatures into the 50s...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck

A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Robbery reported at WKU parking structure; police seeking suspect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police say an individual committed a robbery in the area of PS3. Tuesday morning at 4:41 a.m., the Western Kentucky University Police Department posted on social media that a robbery had occurred. Police say the suspect robbed someone while armed with a handgun.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash

Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
CROFTON, KY
k105.com

Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November

Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy