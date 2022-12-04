Frederick Douglass Finally Captures Elusive 5A State Championship

via KSR

Third time’s a charm. In their third 5A State Championship appearance, the Frederick Douglass Broncos finally broke through and took down Bowling Green with a 28-7 victory at Kroger Field.

After disappointing losses to Covington Catholic in 2019 and South Warren in 2021, the Ty Bryant-led Broncos finally got the monkey off their backs.

They heard the noise all season. People knew this Douglass team was really good but remained skeptical due to their history of losing when it mattered most. That stigma around the program is now gone, as the best team all season was the best team Saturday night.

Star-Studded Affair

The stars were out at Kroger Field for this one.

Kentucky Football players Dane Key, Vito Tisdale, and Jordan Dingle were on the field and were heavily rooting for their respective alma maters. Key graduated from Frederick Douglass in 2021, while Tisdale (2020) & Dingle (2021) both graduated from Bowling Green.

Kentucky Football Head Coach Mark Stoops made an appearance as well, rocking a sling following a shoulder procedure that happened just a few days ago.

Pre-Game Festivities

Before the Purples and Broncos kicked this one off, Class 5A awards were handed out.

Kentucky Football commit Ty Bryant was named Class 5A District 6 Player of the Year and the award was accepted by his father, Cisco Bryant. Before Cisco played football at Kentucky from 1983-1985, Bryant was a member of the Bowling Green football program. Crazy how these things come full circle.

Competitive First Half

Douglass won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Bowling Green opened the game with a six-play, 56-yard drive highlighted by a 39-yard Deuce Bailey pass to sophomore receiver CJ Sweeney. The Purples drove all the way down to the Frederick Douglass 24-yard line when Bailey’s overthrown pass to junior Javen Huddleston was intercepted by Bryant, a future Kentucky Wildcat.

On Douglass’ opening possession they ran eight plays for 33 yards before punting back to the Purples. Bowling Green once again put together a solid drive, stitching together 11 plays for 52 yards before Bailey’s pass to sophomore receiver Ethan Warder fell incomplete on 4th & 11 from the Bronco 31-yard-line.

Frederick Douglass broke through on its second possession of the game. Following a 29-yard rush from Ball State commit T.J. Horton, junior quarterback Cole Carpenter found senior receiver Tylon Webb across the middle for the first Bronco score of the game.

Following the Douglass score, Bowling Green immediately responded with one of their own. Three straight Deuce Bailey passes went for 15+ yards to put the Purples in the red zone. On 2nd & 7, Bailey threw a bullet to Huddleston, who dove for the pylon for a Bowling Green touchdown. It was just the ninth touchdown allowed by this stellar Bronco defense all season. It was Bowling Green’s lone score.

Back-to-back scoring drives from these teams were followed up by back-to-back interception-ending drives. Interceptions thrown by Carpenter and Bailey practically ended the half with the Broncos and Purples knotted at seven a piece.

Broncos Pull Ahead

During the break, Frederick Douglass fans were on edge. They couldn’t possibly get this close and lose again, could they? Could they?

The second half didn’t start promising for the Broncos.

Following a five-yard pass to sophomore Kayden Clay, Tate Johnson was stripped by senior linebacker Jake Napier and recovered by Bowling Green sophomore Mekhi Axson at the Douglass 39-yard line. The Douglass defense stepped up however, forcing three-straight Deuce Bailey incompletions to force a Bowling Green punt.

Douglass’ second drive of the half was dominated by senior leaders Bryant & Horton. These two combined for 55 yards rushing on 11 attempts. A Cole Carpenter 41-yard pass completion to Tylon Webb set the Broncos up in scoring position, where Ty Bryant broke through the Bowling Green defense for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season.

The teams traded punts heading into the fourth quarter with Douglass leading 14-7. Douglass took over with 11:39 remaining in the final quarter, looking to extend their lead.

Gutsy Call Pays Off for Broncos

After Ty Bryant was stopped short of the first down on 3rd & 7, coach Nathan McPeek had an important decision to make. Should he send out junior kicker Cooper Ranvier (regarded as one of the best kickers in the state) to make it a two-possession game or send his offense back on the field to try a 4th & 6 from the Bowling Green 21-yard-line.

He chose the latter.

On 4th & 6, Carpenter dropped back and floated a pass to senior tight end Thomas Howard. Bowling Green sophomore Grayson Newman tipped the pass, allowing it to fall right into Howard’s hands for a touchdown.

“We needed a big play to happen,” Howard said after the game. “I thought it was going to be picked off, but it fell right into my hands.”

Bowling Green needed a quick response, but could not find one. Deuce Bailey was sacked on 3rd & 9 by senior linebacker Tresean Benford, forcing the Purples to punt from their own 25-yard line.

Douglass ended this game with a near six-minute drive, absolutely killing the clock. On 4th & 10 from the Bowling Green 26 with 1:25 remaining, Douglass sealed the deal with a 26-yard touchdown reception by senior receiver Cameron Dunn.

Finally, a Frederick Douglass State Championship Celebration

If I had to describe the Douglass sideline with one word, it would be jubilation.

Players embraced each other and the Bronco faithful, grateful to finally be called State Champions. As the clock reached double zeros, the team spilled out onto the field. Head Coach Nathan McPeek let his emotions overcome him, hitting a massive fist pump. Let it out, you’ve earned it, coach.

“For me personally, I’ve been to two of these as a head coach,” McPeek responded when asked how this win feels. “It feels good for me to win one because I was 0-3. It feels good to finally get over the hump, but I couldn’t do it without this coaching staff.”

“I thought our kids played really physical in the second half and obviously we won the game,” coach McPeek said after the game. “I’m really proud of our kids. We’ve had a lot of heartache in this game as many of you know, but we finally got it done thanks to these kids on my left [Howard, Bryant, Harkless] and the coaching staff.”

“I’m ending one chapter and starting a new chapter,” Bryant said at the presser. “A 15-0, undefeated season where you win a state championship is rare. Just to say I did it with these guys means the world to me.”

The future Wildcat was named MVP of the Class 5A State Championship Game, finishing with 42 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and one interception.

In their third attempt, the Frederick Douglass Broncos were finally crowned Class 5A State Champions.

Go crazy, Ryan Lemond.