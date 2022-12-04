Read full article on original website
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
News 12
NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident took place around the intersection of Daly Avenue and East 180th Street. Business owners along East 180th Street told News 12 that while they...
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here's a curious crime: Man steals 10 empty envelopes from Bronx gas station, NYPD says
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a man sought in a burglary at a Bronx gas station last month, authorities said.
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
14 men part of NY's 'Double Nine Grim Reapers' gang charged with robbery, narcotics offenses
Fourteen members of a New York gang called the “Double Nine Grim Reapers,” including the gang’s two co-founders, were charged with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses, authorities said Tuesday.
Woman attempts to kidnap boy, 5, walking on Brooklyn street with parents
A woman attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Brooklyn Monday evening, authorities said.
anash.org
Shooter Arrested After Massive Crown Heights Manhunt
An armed suspect wanted for 2 murders was apprehended by Police Tuesday morning after an intensive manhunt that brought hundreds of police personnel to Crown Heights. A serial shooting suspect wanted in connection with three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday after an intensive manhunt.
Residents of 2 Bronx buildings go on rent strike against landlord for unsafe living conditions
Frustrated residents in two apartment buildings in the Bronx are taking action after they say the landlord has refused to fix dangerous conditions in their apartments.
talkofthesound.com
New York State Crime Stoppers Offers $2,500 Reward in Boogie Nation Shooting Death
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 6, 2022) — New York State Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500.00 for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the Murder. (NYSCS Case #2022-108) of James Caldwell, Jr., who performed under the name...
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting
A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
VIDEO: 2 sought in fatal shooting of boy, 14, in the Bronx
Video shows the suspects walking on a sidewalk and then running from the scene of the shooting on Morris Avenue, near E. 182nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30.
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE University Heights: Non-Fatal Fire at 2316 Loring Place, One Transported to Jacobi Medical Center
FDNY officials said a fire broke out at 2316 Loring Place in the University Heights section of The Bronx on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, with one person being transported to a local area hospital following the incident. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. FDNY officials said a fire broke...
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers
YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers arrested multiple suspects wanted for an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon after a car stolen in a New York City carjacking was found in the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue. At around 3:14 PM, Yonkers police officer approached the vehicle and the three suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a motor vehicle accident. The suspects were then arrested by Yonkers police officers after a brief foot pursuit. During the incident, a Yonkers police officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the process and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects The post NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
