ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx

The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident took place around the intersection of Daly Avenue and East 180th Street. Business owners along East 180th Street told News 12 that while they...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
anash.org

Shooter Arrested After Massive Crown Heights Manhunt

An armed suspect wanted for 2 murders was apprehended by Police Tuesday morning after an intensive manhunt that brought hundreds of police personnel to Crown Heights. A serial shooting suspect wanted in connection with three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday after an intensive manhunt.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

22-year-old man shot in gut in broad daylight NYC shooting

A young man was rushed to a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen in south Harlem on Monday afternoon, cops said. The 22-year-old was at West 114th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard — about four blocks north of Central Park — when he was blasted with gunfire around 3:30 p.m., according to police.  Police were looking for a man and woman dressed in black who fled the scene on foot. Previous 1 of 4 Next The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released and cops were unsure of the shooting’s motive. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers

YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers arrested multiple suspects wanted for an armed carjacking Sunday afternoon after a car stolen in a New York City carjacking was found in the area of Point Street and Ravine Avenue. At around 3:14 PM, Yonkers police officer approached the vehicle and the three suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a motor vehicle accident. The suspects were then arrested by Yonkers police officers after a brief foot pursuit. During the incident, a Yonkers police officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle in the process and is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects The post NYC carjackers arrested in Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy