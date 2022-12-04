Report Card: Grading Michigan in a 43-22 win over Purdue

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy improved U-M to 13-0. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Grading Michigan football in all aspects of a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines improved to 13-0 behind sophomore running back Donovan Edwards and freshman corner Will Johnson, whose two picks were critical in the game.

Michigan rushing offense: B+

Once again, a tale of two halves. Purdue held the Michigan running game in check in the first half with an aggressive scheme designed to plug and confuse. They shifted frequently before the snap in the first half and played stout up front in holding sophomore Donovan Edwards to only 37 yards in the first half and a 3.4 yards per carry average.

Edwards started the second half with a 60-yard run, and his 27-yard score in the third quarter was a thing of beauty. He finished with 185 yards, and while a good portion of his runs were for 3 yards or less, the big ones once again made the difference. He averaged 7.4 per carry.

As a team, the Wolverines had only one carry that lost yardage (for a yard) on the way to a 225-yard night.

Passing offense: B

J.J. McCarthy only threw 17 times, completing 11 for 161 yards. Three of those completions were touchdowns, however, including a pair of strikes — one to freshman tight end Colston Loveland from 25 yards out to open the scoring and another on third-and-11 to grad Ronnie Bell from 17 yards out that pretty much iced it.

McCarthy threw a terrible third-down pick on a first-down pass in the third quarter when the Wolverines could have taken complete control, and he also had a couple passes dropped, including a potential big gainer from Bell. Overall, however, Michigan made enough plays in the passing game to win.

Michigan rushing defense: B-

Purdue finished with only 90 net yards, but that was skewed by 36 yards lost in sacks from quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Two carries, for 25 and 20 yards, accounted for about a third of the gross rushing yardage, one a 20-yard score.

But the Wolverines stiffened in the red zone, not allowing the Boilermakers to reach the end zone. The result was 5 field goals, while the Michigan offense scored touchdowns on the other end. It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough.

Passing defense: C-

O’Connell was the real deal, putting balls on the money at critical times and hanging in when pressured. The Michigan pass rush wasn’t consistent, but the quarterback was sacked 4 times on 47 attempts. And 2 huge interceptions from freshman defensive back Will Johnson, quickly becoming U-M’s best cover corner, were game changers. This was his coming out party.

But there were way too many soft spots in the zone, allowing 366 yards through the air. Receiver Charlie Jones was even better than advertised, catching 13 passes for 166 yards by himself.

Michigan special teams: B

Grad kicker Jake Moody didn’t have to do much other than kick off … and that’s a good thing. Michigan was scoring touchdowns, not settling for field goals. He was once again elite on kick returns, however. Only two were returned, one for 18, one for 14 yards.

There were no returns of consequence for Michigan again — this is one aspect of this team that could be better. Grad student punter Brad Robbins finally broke out for a solid game, including a 49-yarder with great hang time from deep in his own end in the third quarter. They’ll need him in the playoff.