Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
lhstoday.org
St. Charles Welcomes its First Cat Cafe on Main Street
The Historic Main Street in St. Charles just got a whole lot nicer. On Nov. 25, Cat Zen Cafe and Lounge had their grand opening. This cafe offers a nice twist unlike others in its area; cats. You are able to enjoy your favorite cafe treats while playing with sweet adoptable cats. This is the first cat cafe to be built in St. Charles.
‘A feeling you get in your heart’: Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade helps Chicagoland children
CHICAGO — Thousands of bikers made their way up Western Avenue Sunday for the 45th annual Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade. Each year, tens of thousands of toys are donated to children in need. The toys are brought by thousands of bikers who give to the cause. “Plus we put collection boxes out through […]
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
WSPY NEWS
LaSalle County and Sesame Street; a legend dies
You heard him sing, interact with the Muppets, and talk with children for 47 years. Bob McGrath, who grew up in LaSalleCounty, passed away. He was 90. McGrath was one of four founding cast members of “Sesame Street," starting in 1960 and playing a friendly neighbor and music teacher, Bob Johnson, for nearly 500 TV episodes.
wjol.com
Iconic Pickwick Theater In Park Closing In January
The iconic Pickwick Theater in suburban Park Ridge is closing next month. The theater’s co-owner says they are planning to close in early January. However, he hopes someone will take over the operation of the Pickwick, which has stood in Park Ridge since 1928. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
starvedrock.media
Owens Glass Employees Invited To Layoff Assistance Workshops
Pretty soon dozens of folks in Starved Rock Country will be laid off. They will have help trying to stay on their feet. Layoff assistance workshops are planned for Owens Glass employees. The company gave notice last month they plan to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. Workshops are...
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
star967.net
Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
Skokie shopping mall announces expansive redevelopment plan
SKOKIE, Ill. — A shopping mall in Skokie announced plans to launch a major redevelopment Tuesday morning. Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Mall said renovations and additions to the center will include “best-in-class retail, modern residences, chef-led dining, entertainment, gourmet markets upscale health and wellness amenities, and a public park.” According to a spokesperson with the […]
WGNtv.com
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the...
Cars vandalized in Oak Park church parking lot
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Park were trying Monday night to find who vandalized cars in a church parking lot.The vandalism happened late in the afternoon.Car owners came out to find smashed windows and door handles ripped off at the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Oak Park, 460 Lake St.As of Monday night, police did not have any suspects.
wgnradio.com
A restaurant based on chicken salad
A leftover classic from mom's kitchen is the main course at a Batavia restaurant. If you love mom’s chicken salad, you may want to try a new restaurant in Batavia which has tweaked the recipe in ways mom probably never imagined. A dozen varieties of the classic mashup are featured at Chicken Salad Chick, which is having its grand opening on Randall Road. Its co-owner, Kim Seaman, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander she is the “chick” of Chicken Salad Chick, which apparently is still an acceptable way to refer to women in Auburn, Alabama, where the original chick, Stacy Brown started the chain. Batavia’s chick and her husband, Garrett, have no restaurant experience. She taught at Louise White Elementary in Batavia for 20 years. He’s been in education and financial tech sales. But when the opportunity to open northern Illinois’ first Chicken Salad Chick popped up, Kim says they did their homework, and “when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit.” They hope to someday open up more in the Fox Valley. Kim says the restaurant’s interior will be a warm and welcoming space, much like her second-graders found her classroom to be. And, by the way, she would love to see her former students stop by to eat, and even apply to work there.
positivelynaperville.com
Growing up in Naperville – TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville
When I first learned to play the tuba in third grade, I never imagined one day there would be a “TubaChristmas,” a special concert designed just for my great big brass instrument with the low-pitched tones. After a brief hiatus, TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville at 11AM Sat.,...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn hospital shooting: Man shot outside Advocate Aurora Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A man was shot and killed outside a hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the emergency room of Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to a press release from the village. Brandon McGee, 28, of Rockford, was shot in...
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
Comments / 1