England’s exit from World Cup was most watched moment of 2022
An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched England’s World Cup dreams end in defeat to reigning champions France in a blockbuster quarter-final clash.The World Cup match on ITV, which saw Harry Kane miss a late penalty ending in a 2-1 quarter-final exit, was the most watched programme across all TV channels this year, the broadcaster said.ITV said the game drew the highest average TV audience of the tournament, surpassing England’s round of 16 match against Senegal which was watched by an average of 18.4 million with 13.4 million watching the whole coverage.An average of 20.4 million people watched...
World Cup Glance
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks. Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks. Croatia 1, Brazil 1, Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks. Netherlands 2, Argentina 2, Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks. Saturday, Dec. 10. Morocco 1, Portugal 0. England 1, France...
Defending champion France reaches semifinals at the World Cup by beating England 2-1
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Defending champion France reaches semifinals at the World Cup by beating England 2-1.
Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0.
Morocco 1, Portugal 0
Morocco 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Morocco, En-Nesyri, (Attiat-Allah), 42nd minute. Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti. Yellow Cards_Dari, Morocco, 70th; Vitinha, Portugal, 87th; Cheddira, Morocco, 90th+1. Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Mauro Vigliano. 4th Official_Ivan Barton. A_44,198.
World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
Pakistan PM’s son returns from exile to face graft charges
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A son of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif returned home Sunday after four years in London to face corruption charges that were filed against him in 2020. Suleman Shahbaz reached Islamabad early Sunday and then took a flight to his hometown of Lahore after meeting with...
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa
Germany wins men’s luge doubles, Italy takes women’s race
WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany had the fastest time in both heats on their way to winning a World Cup luge men’s doubles race Saturday. Germany also got silver, with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing second. The Austrian team of...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Tite's full team
The Brazil World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals of the tournament as they thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the last 16
Sweden touts nuclear energy as remedy to Russian dependence, high prices: 'a dire situation'
Sweden began the process to join NATO after decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's threat to the security landscape of the region.
England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame
England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
Kosovo postpones election in ethnic-Serb-dominated north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo on Saturday postponed a local election due Dec. 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also caused relations with neighboring Serbia to deteriorate further. But Serbia’s president said he will formally...
Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections
BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, claiming they are being harassed there. The road blocks, which Serbs say were erected to protest recent arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, came despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Kosovo Serbs were opposed to. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that his message to the Serbs in Kosovo is that “there is no surrender and there will be no surrender.” He claimed the Serbs had been “forced” to erect the road barricades to protect themselves from Kosovo security forces.
