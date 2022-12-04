Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Creighton

(Photo: Nebraska Athletics)

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s annual instate rivalry game against No. 7 Creighton this afternoon in Omaha…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) vs. Creighton Bluejays (6-2)

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 – 3:30 p.m. CT

CHI Health Center Arena (17,560)

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet: FOX Sports App

Nebraska projected starters

Sam GrieselGSr.6-7/216Scoring 10.5 ppg with 4.8 rpg and a team-high 4.8 apg.

Emmanuel BandoumelGSr.6-4/187Had 12 points, 6 assists, and 6 boards vs. Boston College.

C.J. WilcherGSo.6-5/208Scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range vs. BC.

Juwan GaryFJr.6-6/215Scored in doubles figures in last 6 games, with 10 points vs. BC.

Derrick WalkerFSr.6-9/245Had 10 points and 5 boards in 18 minutes vs. Boston College.

Creighton projected starters

Ryan NembhardGSo.6-0/170Averaging 13.3 points and leads the team with 5.8 assists per game.

Trey AlexanderGSo.6-4/190Scoring 11.6 ppg with 4.9 rpg and a team-high 2.3 spg.

Arthur KalumaFSo.6-7/225Averages 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Baylor ScheiermanFSr.6-7/205South Dakota State transfer averaging 12.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, and 2.3 apg.

Ryan KalkbrennerCJr.7-1/260Averages 16.7 points on 77.8% shooting with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Control the pace

Few teams in college basketball can turn a close game into blowout like Creighton. The Bluejays are one of the most efficient squads in the country on both ends of the floor, ranking 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.9) and 32nd on defense (92.7). The key for Nebraska today is to not get sped up if CU goes on a run, which it inevitably will. The Huskers need to maximize possessions while also slowing the game down to limit opportunities for Creighton.

Set the tone early

Looking back on Nebraska’s recent meetings with Creighton, games have tended to get out of hand early. Very early. The Bluejays are coming off a tough loss at No. 2 Texas in which they shot a season-low 4-of-27 from behind the arc and still had a chance to win at the end. They’ll be looking to make a statement today, and this will mark the first time NU has had to play at CHI Health Center with fans in the stands since 2019. The Huskers have to find a way to start fast and keep CU from going on one of its patented runs at home from the opening tip.

Be smart with your attack

As mentioned, Nebraska cannot afford to waste possessions against a Creighton team that ranks 18th nationally in effective field goal percentage (56.9). But that point goes beyond just trying to keep up with the high-octane Bluejays. Led by 7-foot-1 shot-blocker Ryan Kalkbrenner, CU is as good as anyone in turning blocked shots and defensive rebounds into transition offense. The Huskers have to be selective with their shots in the paint and get bodies into Kalkbrenner when they do attack the rim.

Quotable

“That’s definitely something that quite honestly I’ve struggled with, if you will, my whole career. I’ve tired to put other players in position to score – sometimes too much. The coaching staff has done a really good job of watching film with me or in practice pulling me aside and saying, ‘You’ve got to shoot that. You’re a really good shooter, and you have to believe that.’ Just trusting in the work that I’ve put in and not always letting the game come to me. Sometimes you have to – not force it, but be aggressive and take some of those shots.” Senior point guard Sam Griesel on needing to be more aggressive as a scorer.

Prediction

Creighton (-14.5) 80, Nebraska 65

Robin’s overall season record: 6-2

Robin’s record vs. the spread: 5-3

