ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Basketball Game Day: Creighton

By Robin Washut
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQPnT_0jWycNY500
(Photo: Nebraska Athletics)

Here is what you need to know going into Nebraska’s annual instate rivalry game against No. 7 Creighton this afternoon in Omaha…

Who, What, Where, When

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) vs. Creighton Bluejays (6-2)

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 – 3:30 p.m. CT

CHI Health Center Arena (17,560)

TV: FS1

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Internet: FOX Sports App

Click here for a limited time, register and get full access until the start of next football season for only $25.00.

Nebraska projected starters

Sam GrieselGSr.6-7/216Scoring 10.5 ppg with 4.8 rpg and a team-high 4.8 apg.

Emmanuel BandoumelGSr.6-4/187Had 12 points, 6 assists, and 6 boards vs. Boston College.

C.J. WilcherGSo.6-5/208Scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range vs. BC.

Juwan GaryFJr.6-6/215Scored in doubles figures in last 6 games, with 10 points vs. BC.

Derrick WalkerFSr.6-9/245Had 10 points and 5 boards in 18 minutes vs. Boston College.

Creighton projected starters

Ryan NembhardGSo.6-0/170Averaging 13.3 points and leads the team with 5.8 assists per game.

Trey AlexanderGSo.6-4/190Scoring 11.6 ppg with 4.9 rpg and a team-high 2.3 spg.

Arthur KalumaFSo.6-7/225Averages 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Baylor ScheiermanFSr.6-7/205South Dakota State transfer averaging 12.1 ppg, 9.5 rpg, and 2.3 apg.

Ryan KalkbrennerCJr.7-1/260Averages 16.7 points on 77.8% shooting with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Control the pace

Few teams in college basketball can turn a close game into blowout like Creighton. The Bluejays are one of the most efficient squads in the country on both ends of the floor, ranking 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.9) and 32nd on defense (92.7). The key for Nebraska today is to not get sped up if CU goes on a run, which it inevitably will. The Huskers need to maximize possessions while also slowing the game down to limit opportunities for Creighton.

Set the tone early

Looking back on Nebraska’s recent meetings with Creighton, games have tended to get out of hand early. Very early. The Bluejays are coming off a tough loss at No. 2 Texas in which they shot a season-low 4-of-27 from behind the arc and still had a chance to win at the end. They’ll be looking to make a statement today, and this will mark the first time NU has had to play at CHI Health Center with fans in the stands since 2019. The Huskers have to find a way to start fast and keep CU from going on one of its patented runs at home from the opening tip.

Be smart with your attack

As mentioned, Nebraska cannot afford to waste possessions against a Creighton team that ranks 18th nationally in effective field goal percentage (56.9). But that point goes beyond just trying to keep up with the high-octane Bluejays. Led by 7-foot-1 shot-blocker Ryan Kalkbrenner, CU is as good as anyone in turning blocked shots and defensive rebounds into transition offense. The Huskers have to be selective with their shots in the paint and get bodies into Kalkbrenner when they do attack the rim.

Get full access to all of our coverage until the start of next football season for only $25.00!

Quotable

“That’s definitely something that quite honestly I’ve struggled with, if you will, my whole career. I’ve tired to put other players in position to score – sometimes too much. The coaching staff has done a really good job of watching film with me or in practice pulling me aside and saying, ‘You’ve got to shoot that. You’re a really good shooter, and you have to believe that.’ Just trusting in the work that I’ve put in and not always letting the game come to me. Sometimes you have to – not force it, but be aggressive and take some of those shots.”

Senior point guard Sam Griesel on needing to be more aggressive as a scorer.

Prediction

Creighton (-14.5) 80, Nebraska 65

Robin’s overall season record: 6-2

Robin’s record vs. the spread: 5-3

Get full access to all of our coverage until the start of next football season for only $25.00!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
FanSided

Takeaways from Nebraska Basketball’s shocking upset over Creighton Bluejays

To say that things have been going smoothly for Nebraska Athletics would not be true. Nebraska fired a football coach who didn’t win and the exit was not pretty. Then there is the Nebraska basketball program which also hired a guy in Fred Hoiberg who was the logical choice given his previous success at Iowa State and his ability to develop players and his clout on the recruiting trail given his former job as head coach of the Bulls. In year 4 coach Hoiberg entered December with a 29-70 overall record. Things have not been going well.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
OMAHA, NE
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit

Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers

Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
OMAHA, NE
onekindesign.com

A modern timber frame home in a serene woodsy setting of Nebraska

This modern timber frame home was designed by M.T.N Design and built by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes, nestled along the Elkhorn River in northeastern Nebraska. Sited on an abandoned YMCA camp near Omaha, this 4,485-square-foot home incorporates the heritage of what came before. This includes unique features such as...
OMAHA, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy