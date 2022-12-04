Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire near Davenport Ranch area in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department, Westlake Fire, and Oak Hill Fire responded to a fire that broke out at a house in Southwest Austin Tuesday night. The structure fire call came in at 9:24 p.m. in the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive in the Davenport Ranch area.
CBS Austin
Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
CBS Austin
Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
CBS Austin
Body found in a ditch near Del Valle
Editor's note: A previous version of the story had an incorrect address. It has been updated to reflect the most recent information from ATCEMS. A person was found dead in a ditch off North FM 973 near Del Valle Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Austin police investigating suspicious death in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Police are on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Officials said police received a 911 call around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured and in need of...
Man shot and killed on East 6th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
Williamson County puts around 60 boxes of Narcan in county buildings
Jarosek said the number of overdoses in the county has increased by 8% from 2021 to 2022, but a more drastic jump of 20% happened from 2020 to 2021.
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in SE Austin neighborhood
Police say a man injured in a motorcycle crash last month in a Southeast Austin neighborhood died from his injuries five days later. The crash happened Friday, Nov. 5, in the 6100 block of Asa Drive, near the East William Cannon and Salt Springs Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department...
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
Man indicted after Bastrop deputy stabbed at East Riverside H-E-B
Jaime Canales, 40, was indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Rollover collision between two vehicles on FM 1626, child with life-threatening injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision occurred on 1626 in the afternoon leading to two people transported to the hospital on Sunday, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 1:17 p.m., ATCEMS received a call regarding a rollover collision in the 2100 block of West Farm-to-Market...
fox7austin.com
1 dead, another injured after car collides with fence in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed and another injured after a car collided with a fence in East Austin. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5000 block of Martin Avenue near E. 51st Street just before 9 p.m. Dec. 3. One person was...
Comments / 1