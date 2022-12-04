ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in a ditch near Del Valle

Editor's note: A previous version of the story had an incorrect address. It has been updated to reflect the most recent information from ATCEMS. A person was found dead in a ditch off North FM 973 near Del Valle Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the...
DEL VALLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating suspicious death in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in South Austin. Police are on scene at 707 Mankato Drive, near Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park. Officials said police received a 911 call around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured and in need of...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man shot and killed on East 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man died after being shot early Wednesday morning on East Sixth Street in downtown Austin. Police say officers were called to the intersection of Sixth and Trinity Streets at 2 a.m. for the report of the shooting. Police say the man died around 2:15 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in SE Austin neighborhood

Police say a man injured in a motorcycle crash last month in a Southeast Austin neighborhood died from his injuries five days later. The crash happened Friday, Nov. 5, in the 6100 block of Asa Drive, near the East William Cannon and Salt Springs Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla crashes into South Austin bar

Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy