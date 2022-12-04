Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

Read full article on original website
Related
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
NBC Connecticut
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Connecticut
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
China has rolled back rules on isolating people with COVID-19 and dropped virus test requirements for some public places
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Doug Emhoff says there's an 'epidemic of hate' in the US at White House antisemitism roundtable
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a roundtable at the White House with Jewish leaders Wednesday following outrage over antisemitic comments from Ye.
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NBC Connecticut
Renewables to Overtake Coal and Become World's Biggest Source of Electricity Generation by 2025, IEA Says
"Renewables [will] become the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, surpassing coal," the IEA said in its Renewables 2022 report. The analysis comes at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. IEA chief Fatih Birol said the global...
NBC Connecticut
National Security Concerns Reportedly Delay TikTok-U.S. Deal
Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Reportedly Reaches Deal With EU Regulators Over Anti-Competitive Practices
EU antitrust regulators have reportedly reached a final deal with Amazon, three years after officials in Brussels opened a probe into whether the company uses data to engage in anti-competitive practices. The deal would be a significant victory for the European Union, and it hints at how major tech companies...
Comments / 0