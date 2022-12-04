ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Snowplow Drivers, Mechanics Needed This Winter

Jonathan Kardys has been employed by Connecticut’s Department of Transportation for over eight years. Recently, he’s feeling the impact of a plow driver shortage. “It’s been a little stressful, more on our plate that we have to do as opposed to if we had more drivers,” Kardys, who is the state DOT crew leader, said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Connecticut misses cut to be early presidential primary state in 2024

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Democratic leaders are speaking out after their request to hold Connecticut’s 2024 presidential primary early was denied. Connecticut Democrats pushed for the state to be one of the early presidential primaries in the 2024 election. That means having the primary vote sometime in February...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
CONNECTICUT STATE

