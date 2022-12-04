Read full article on original website
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
'Scoop Dogg,' new plow unveiled by CT DOT, as state still needs drivers
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — While it’s raining now, this time of year, it could just as easily be snow or ice falling from the sky. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking ahead to this winter, and unveiling the newest member of its fleet. “Scoop Dogg,” the winner of...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
CT’s revenues are finally growing faster than its debt, analysts say
While uncertainty still looms over the economy, analysts told CT legislators the furious fiscal bailing they’ve done recently was not in vain.
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees
Employees of the DOC believed they were working in a higher classification and were due additional salary from the state as a result. The post State of CT to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
NBC Connecticut
Snowplow Drivers, Mechanics Needed This Winter
Jonathan Kardys has been employed by Connecticut’s Department of Transportation for over eight years. Recently, he’s feeling the impact of a plow driver shortage. “It’s been a little stressful, more on our plate that we have to do as opposed to if we had more drivers,” Kardys, who is the state DOT crew leader, said.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
fox61.com
Connecticut misses cut to be early presidential primary state in 2024
HARTFORD, Conn. — State Democratic leaders are speaking out after their request to hold Connecticut’s 2024 presidential primary early was denied. Connecticut Democrats pushed for the state to be one of the early presidential primaries in the 2024 election. That means having the primary vote sometime in February...
NHPR
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
Thousands of low-level marijuana possession convictions will be cleared for Connecticut residents
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents will have their records fully or partially cleared of low-level marijuana possession convictions on Jan. 1, 2023.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
PLANetizen
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute
Connecticut's education department pushed back on CT superintendents' claim the department was violating state statute. The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
