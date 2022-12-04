Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL
Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Held off scoresheet again
Ovechkin delivered seven hits and generated five shots on goal during a 3-2 win over the host Oilers on Monday. Ovechkin failed to produce a point Monday for his second outing in a row. The 37-year-old left winger has not been held pointless for more than two games since a four-game stretch last season (Jan. 24-Feb. 1).
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Dealing with illness
Brogdon is questionable for Monday's matchup against Toronto due to an illness. Brogdon landed on the injury report Monday morning with an illness and is in jeopardy of missing his fifth game of the season. If he's sidelined, Payton Pritchard would presumably be the primary beneficiary.
Comments / 0