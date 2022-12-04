ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL Week 13 predictions: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Ravens vs. Broncos picks, odds

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5Z94_0jWybeK700

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 13:

Kansas City Chiefs (-2) over CINCINNATI BENGALS (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Maybe this is as much of a trap as it looks on the surface, but this just feels like too good of a price to ignore in a revenge spot for presumptive MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes and the current Super Bowl favorites.

Kansas City is 12-4-1 against the spread when laying fewer than three points since Mahomes took over in 2018, which highlights just how rare of a betting opportunity this is for one of the most consistent teams in football. The Chiefs’ D has held three of its last four opponents below 20 points and should do enough here to support this dynamic scoring attack.

Betting on the NFL? BALTIMORE RAVENS vs. Denver Broncos under 39.5 total points (1 p.m. Eastern, CBS)

Denver’s rare blend of stagnant offense and suffocating defense has been a cash cow for us and anyone else riding this stellar 10-1 run to the Under. Somehow, oddsmakers still aren’t taking this seriously enough to adjust the total to unbettable lows.

The Ravens have looked a little disjointed, too, with Lamar Jackson accounting for just eight touchdowns over his last eight starts following another quiet day in Jacksonville. Since the start of the 2020 season, games with a total below 39 are 11-5 to the Under, so take a cue from the betting market here and fade these two offenses against worthy adversaries.

Last week: 1-1. Ravens (L), Panthers-Broncos Under (W).
Season: 10-11-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, watches controversial QB make Browns debut

Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return. Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty

CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
CINCINNATI, OH
JC Post

Chiefs - Broncos game time changes

The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
lastwordonsports.com

Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
BALTIMORE, MD
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return

There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband. In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.  Hannah stood on the...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith have heated Seahawks sideline spat

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Why the Bengals are a bad matchup for KC Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have been a thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs. The reason why might not occur to you. The Cincinnati Bengals are a bad matchup for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s for a reason you probably haven’t considered. The simplest explanation is that the Bengals have a personnel advantage, right? I believe that may have been true in the prior two matchups. At this stage, I’m not convinced that’s the core issue. Don’t take my word for it though—more on that in a moment.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Video: Dave Tollefson: ‘Giants need to keep the pressure on Jalen Hurts’

Dave Tollefson, a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Giants, emphasizes Big Blue’s need to get pressure on Jalen Hurts, despite the mobility of the Eagles’ signal-caller. Check out the full breakdown on YouTube: [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCzBUXTbxGo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Augusta Free Press

An ugly win for the Ravens, but this one could look pretty come playoff time

A win is a win, as they say. Baltimore used a late touchdown, its only one of the game, to edge Denver 10-9 here at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday. The win could be costly, as the Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson on final first quarter play, due to a knee injury. Baltimore must be happy how the game concluded, with a late-game drive when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scored from two yards out.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Von Miller injury is exactly what Bills were trying to avoid

The Bills could not avoid the worst with Von Miller. The team had hoped the veteran pass-rusher wouldn’t be lost to a season-ending injury. However, surgery on Tuesday revealed he had suffered a torn ACL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday. Miller suffered the injury during the Bills’ win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. The 33-year-old had accumulated a team-leading eight sacks in 11 games before going down. The longtime Bronco and MVP of the 2016 Super Bowl was chasing his second consecutive ring and third overall after being a trade-deadline addition for the Rams last season. Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency. The three-time All-Pro and eight-timer Pro Bowler is the NFL’s active leader in career sacks with 123 1/2. The Bills are 9-3 and tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy