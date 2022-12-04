Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say

A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said.

The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said.

The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway.

It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.