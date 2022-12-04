ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say

By Tina Moore
New York Post
 3 days ago

A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said.

The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said.

The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway.

It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.

johnny bagels
3d ago

What happened to all the officers on the platforms? They are all on their phones. I have personally witnessed 3 animals jump the turnstiles while they were less than 25 feet away and texting. Way to go NYC.

Ralph Norton
3d ago

any description of the attacker? maybe medium complexion? that seems to be the new phrase in describing people

USMC 4ever
3d ago

oh yeah.. subways are safe they said.. crime is all in our heads they said... so how did this happen huh??

New York Post

