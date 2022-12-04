New mock trade has Sixers acquiring Jonathan Isaac from Magic in a deal

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are always one of those teams to watch when it comes to possible trades and making things happen when it comes to transactions.

Led by president Daryl Morey, the Sixers are always a team that will be involved in trade rumors. With the team off to a 12-11 start, not exactly the record most expected when it came to this team, one has to wonder if Morey will have some type of move in the future.

A mock trade put together by Mike O’Connor of the “Rights to Ricky Sanchez” podcast has the Sixers making a deal with the Orlando Magic involving Jonathan Isaac who hasn’t played since the bubble due to injuries. Considering Philadelphia is a team that could use some more two-way players, the addition of Isaac is one that is intriguing for this group.

O'Connor on why the Sixers do this deal

Isaac, when healthy, is an unbelievably dynamic defensive player who can lock up on the ball and fly around the court cleaning up mistakes off the ball. In terms of raw ability, he is an incredible fit on this roster, and if he’s the player he was in 2019-20, he would start on this team hands down. But obviously, questions about Isaac’s health and general makeup should come into play – this is not a political critique, but the fact that he has made more headlines for politics than basketball in the past two years should raise obvious questions about his dedication to his craft. I am quite certain that everyone will hate the idea of trading for Isaac, but game-changing defensive wings are hard to come by. Isaac is likely the only player in the league who A) has a chance to transform your team’s defensive identity, and B) could be obtainable for Tobias Harris. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross have also faced a variety of health issues in recent years, but are two quality bench players who would certainly factor into the Sixers’ rotation if healthy.

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

Isaac is such an intriguing prospect. Despite not playing since August of 2020, the slender 6-foot-11 big man out of Florida State would bring an elite defensive ability to this team and the versatility to defend on the perimeter as well. He has career averages of 9.3 points, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals and he shoots 33% from deep on 3.0 attempts for his career. He is also progressing toward a return very soon. Harris and Ross make a ton of sense for Philadelphia’s rotation.

On the flip side, it would be tough to really part ways with Tobias Harris. He is such an important veteran to this group and he is one who fits in nicely with their core. The only way the Sixers should make this move is if they know Isaac can return and play in the 2022-23 season.