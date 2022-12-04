Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Not as warm today, but a big warm-up on the way
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Today will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. It will feel a little less humid and not as warm as yesterday with highs ranging from 67-74 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
The winter wonderland at a Mandeville swimming pool biz
It attracts people of all ages, bringing smiles to their faces and sending fingers pointing at all of the intricacies
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
WDSU
New Orleans residents in CBD, Garden District could see low water pressure
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is reporting that some residents in the CBD and Garden District may experience lower-than-normal water pressure Wednesday as crews work on a water main. The work is isolated to the 43-inch water main at the Carrolton Water Plant. Around...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metairie railroad crossings closed for repairs
Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
WDSU
NOPD looking for missing man, last seen in August on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in August on Bourbon Street. According to police, Brandon Dock, 37, was last seen in August on an unknown block of Bourbon Street. Dock is described as 5 feet, 11...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
fox8live.com
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A to open downtown New Orleans restaurant this week; 2 more opening in city soon
Chick-fil-A will open its downtown New Orleans location this week on Poydras Street, officials said. Two more Chick-fil-A restaurants are slated to open in the city within three months. They will be the company's first standalone locations in Orleans Parish. Currently, the only Chick-fil-A restaurants in New Orleans are in...
3 lanes of Bonnabel Boulevard overpass reopened after granite spill
LSP is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route until the lanes reopen.
rebelexpress.net
Hubig’s A Big Deal
For weeks all anyone talked about was the return of Hubig’s Pies, the New Orleans treat that everyone loved until the factory burned down a decade ago. The fried hand-held pies returned to market last month and our parents were excited, our teachers were excited, and just about everyone else.
brproud.com
64-year-old woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship off of Louisiana coast
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship around 8:55 p.m. on Dec. 4 about a passenger reportedly in critical condition and in need of medical care, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District Heartland.
NOLA.com
Second-line museum reopens in 9th Ward Tuesday: The House of Dance and Feathers
The House of Dance and Feathers, a Lower 9th Ward museum devoted primarily to New Orleans’ unique African-American parading customs, is set to reopen on Tuesday afternoon after being closed for two years following the death of the founder. A celebration with live music and second-line craft demonstrations will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
kalb.com
Many Tigers say they will not walk away from New Orleans empty-handed
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers did not walk away with a victory in last year’s state championship, falling to Amite 17-6. But, they will have another crack at it on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Union Parish in the Superdome. The Tigers immediately went back to work, stating...
Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La
A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.
NOLA.com
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
Comments / 0