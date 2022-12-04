NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Today will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. It will feel a little less humid and not as warm as yesterday with highs ranging from 67-74 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO