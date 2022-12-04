Voyeur takes a peek in casino bathroom; SWAT team vs. knife-wielding man | King County Local Dive

An 80-year-old Kent man died after two vehicles struck his vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South. Callers to 911 reported that the man was driving a vehicle making a left turn onto Central Avenue South from a private lot when it collided with a vehicle going southbound on Central Avenue, according to a Kent Police statement released Dec. 6. The impact of that collision sent the man’s car into the northbound lanes of Central Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle.

KENT, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO