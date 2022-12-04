Voyeur takes a peek in casino bathroom; SWAT team vs. knife-wielding man | King County Local Dive

Read full article on original website
Related
kentreporter.com
Kent man, 80, dies in three-vehicle crash along Central Avenue South
An 80-year-old Kent man died after two vehicles struck his vehicle at about 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Central Avenue South. Callers to 911 reported that the man was driving a vehicle making a left turn onto Central Avenue South from a private lot when it collided with a vehicle going southbound on Central Avenue, according to a Kent Police statement released Dec. 6. The impact of that collision sent the man’s car into the northbound lanes of Central Avenue where it was struck by another vehicle.
kentreporter.com
Developer plans five-story apartment complex in Kent on Novak Lane
A developer plans to build a 195-unit, five-story, mixed-use apartment complex in Kent along Novak Lane, just west of Central Avenue North, south of Bowen Scarff Ford and southwest of Carpinito Brothers. Alliance Pacific Northwest Builders, of Seattle, part of Arizona-based Alliance Residential Company, received design review approval and a...
kentreporter.com
Rainier Youth Choirs to present holiday sing-along concert in Kent
Rainier Youth Choirs will present audience sing-along tunes and holiday fun at its Making Spirits Bright concert in Kent. The performance is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 19800 108th Ave. SE. No admission is charged with donations gratefully accepted. Please make reservations in advance at rycmembers.org. Festival seating. Doors open at 2:40 p.m.
kentreporter.com
King County proclaims Dan Satterberg Day to honor outgoing prosecutor
Outgoing King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg received his own day on Dec. 6 in the county. King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci honored Satterberg for his 37 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by proclaiming Dec. 6, 2022 as Daniel T. Satterberg Day. Satterberg worked the...
kentreporter.com
Trees light up during annual Kent Winterfest ceremony
Town Square Plaza in Kent is lit up for the holidays. Residents attended Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 3, which included the tree lighting, a parade, musical performances, Santa’s arrival and plenty of holiday cheer. Children were able to drop off their holiday wish list in Santa’s mailbox. Town...
kentreporter.com
Raining teddy bears in Kent at Seattle Thunderbirds game
The Seattle Thunderbirds junior hockey team collected more than 5,000 teddy bears thrown by fans at the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. A season-high crowd of 5,054 attended the Western Hockey League game Saturday, Dec. 3 at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. The bears were tossed after the T-Birds scored their first goal en route to a 3-0 win over the Victoria Royals. The bears will be donated to Salvation Army to distribute to children.
Comments / 0