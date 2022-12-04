Read full article on original website
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
The Witcher showrunner says Geralt recasting will "bring new energy" to the show
Exclusive: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich tells GamesRadar+ she’s "excited" for Liam Hemsworth to join the series.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Monster Slayer Is Being Shut Down
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being shut down midway through 2023, developer Spokko said this week. Spokko, a developer within the CD Projekt family, announced that the mobile Witcher game will come to an end on June 30th. That gives players plenty of time to get in some last-minute monster hunts before the game officially comes to a close, but it'll go through some "major changes" starting in February, the developer said.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Will Get A Game of the Year Edition Soon: Report
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive a Game of the Year edition. CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated in an investor meeting that the studio will release a Game of the Year edition after launching th Phantom Liberty DLC. This is according to a report by Insider Gaming, which...
The Verge
Cult classic Dwarf Fortress is hitting Steam this week with new pixel graphics
Dwarf Fortress, the cult classic simulator game that has been in development since 2003, is getting a new “premium” version this week with entirely new visuals. The original game is well known for its ASCII art, but the version coming to Steam and itch.io will feature really nice pixel art.
CD Projekt warns of layoffs as The Witcher: Monster Slayer is being closed in 2023
Developer Spokko is also being closed, and there will be layoffs.
The Witcher 4 will launch before The Witcher remake, CDPR confirms
They say that patience is a virtue. With the news that The Witcher remake will be released after The Witcher 4, these fans will perhaps become the most meritorious of us all. Of course, persnickety comrades will point out that the next Witcher game is not to be titled The Witcher 4, but it's just a lot easier for journalists and news writers. And you know what we mean so simmer down. Additionally, CD Projekt Red stated that it would not be sharing "any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details," but that it would be a "new saga." That seems to suggest that we won't be following Geralt and we've already got a replacement waiting in the wings.
The Verge
Riot shows off some tag team battles in its League of Legends fighting game
Riot Games shared more news on the progress of its free-to-play fighting game codenamed Project L in a brief but dense developer update on Monday. In a previous update last August, the team revealed a new fighter, Illaoi, and this time around, Project L executive producer Tom Cannon shared that she’s gone from “concept to an early playable form.”
The Verge
Xbox brings gaming soundscapes to Calm app for sleeping and meditation
Microsoft has announced a partnership between Xbox and Calm, a popular sleep, meditation, and relaxation app, that will bring video game-themed soundscapes to the Calm app for the first time. Available from today, Calm Premium users can access two new soundscapes based on Sea of Thieves and Halo Infinite which can be used as background audio for sleeping, or general relaxation.
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
‘The Witcher’s Joey Batey Teases Romance for Jaskier in Season 3: “With More Than One Person, Maybe?”
The Witcher: Blood Origin may be telling a brand-new story, but it starts with a familiar face. The upcoming miniseries, though set in the past, features none other than a present-day version of Jaskier (Joey Batey). Exactly how the bard relates to this story of the Continent’s first witcher is a surprise that fans will have to wait and see for themselves. But during a recent press day for the series, Batey teased for Decider what’s in story for Jaskier in The Witcher‘s next season.
The Verge
Ramattra will be easier to earn in the Overwatch 2 battle pass
Ramattra, the sleek and terrifying new tank coming with Overwatch 2’s second season, will be much easier to earn than the previous hero Kiriko. Aaron Keller, Overwatch 2’s game designer, stated in a brief message on Twitter that developer Blizzard is lowering the level at which Ramattra unlocks from 55 to 45.
Elden Ring's Colosseum Update Teases New Multiplayer Gameplay, And It's Out Tomorrow
If it's been a while since you last played "Elden Ring," it's time to pick up your weapon and get back in the battle, because an update is on the horizon — and it's out tomorrow. Starting December 7, 2022, players will be able to download a new patch, and this time around, it's not just bug fixes. We're getting new content unlike anything that has been in the game before, with a brand new challenge awaiting those who want to test their "Elden Ring" skills.
epicstream.com
Demon Slayer Star Joins Chainsaw Man Cast as Public Safety Devil Hunter
While Chainsaw Man is now nearing its final part, the anime will still introduce more new characters. As such, it was announced that a Demon Slayer star is joining the Chainsaw Man voice cast as a public safety devil hunter ahead of Episode 9’s release. Specifically, two new voice...
Ed Boon Killed Mortal Kombat Fans' Hopes And Dreams For The Game Awards
Unfortunately, "Mortal Kombat" fans hoping for a big announcement at Dec. 8's "The Game Awards" are in for some disappointment. Ed Boon, the co-creator of "Mortal Kombat," took to Twitter on Dec. 2 to qualm any speculation that an announcement about his franchise is on the way. "4 years ago...
The Verge
The first trailer for The Boys spinoff Gen V looks as gory as the original show
The first trailer for The Boys spinoff show Gen V shows us that superpowered college students are just as flippantly violent as the grown-up supes from the original series. The show takes us to Vought International’s Godolkin University — a college that specializes in educating the next generation of superhumans — where it appears the students are getting a head start on all of the murder and mayhem inflicted by established heroes like Homelander.
Collider
Netflix's CCXP Panel Reveals 'The Witcher: Blood Origin,' 'The Sandman,' 'Glass Onion,' and More
As it was expected, Netflix set fire to the Thunder Stage this Saturday at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience. The streaming giant has hosted panels ever since the first edition of the event in 2014, when it was much, much smaller. So, it was no surprise that their panel was one of the most anticipated by fans. The panelists welcomed cast members from The Witcher: Blood Origin, Squid Game, The Recruit, Heartstopper, The Sandman, Wednesday, and Money Heist: Korea to talk about their series and tease future seasons.
