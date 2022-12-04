They say that patience is a virtue. With the news that The Witcher remake will be released after The Witcher 4, these fans will perhaps become the most meritorious of us all. Of course, persnickety comrades will point out that the next Witcher game is not to be titled The Witcher 4, but it's just a lot easier for journalists and news writers. And you know what we mean so simmer down. Additionally, CD Projekt Red stated that it would not be sharing "any specifics in terms or story, characters, mechanics, or plot details," but that it would be a "new saga." That seems to suggest that we won't be following Geralt and we've already got a replacement waiting in the wings.

6 DAYS AGO