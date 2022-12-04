Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Wichita Eagle
Travis Kelce On Lost Fumble Against Bengals: ‘I Handed Them One’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals held Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check during their 27-24 win on Sunday. Germaine Pratt even forced a Kelce fumble that flipped the game's momentum as Cincinnati trailed in the fourth quarter. Kelce was reticent to give Pratt a lot of credit during an...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Jones, Cornerback, Stanford Cardinal
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Sources: Cowboys to Face Davis Mills as Starting Texans QB
HOUSTON -- QB1 is the same as how the Houston Texans began the season. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to league sources. Mills was the Texans' original QB1 this season...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Changes: ‘Ton of Stress’ for Kelvin Joseph and New Cornerbacks
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy isn't sugarcoating his feelings about the season-ending Achilles injury that starting cornerback Anthony Brown suffered in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Some might expect McCarthy to provide a classic example of "coach speak" and say that the Cowboys have plenty of depth to...
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Cowboys: Chance for Houston to ‘Sneak Up’ on Dallas?
The Houston Texans (1-10-1) became the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention this season after dropping their seventh consecutive game in a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) slaughtered Houston's AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts 54-19 after scoring 33...
Wichita Eagle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Promising Young Wide Receiver
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some roster moves, including one that was somewhat of a surprise. The Buccaneers drafted Darden out of the University of North Texas in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft in large part due to his ability to shred defenses and bust open for big plays down the field. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay, Darden has found it difficult to crack the Bucs' deep and talented receiver rotation and has only recorded two catches for 26 yards this season. He has been mainly relegated to special teams, and this season, specifically, Darden has filled in as the Bucs' primary punt return man.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Review: Arnold Ebiketie - Faith in Future
At the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons have just one less sack than they did all of last season. The catch? Atlanta has, of course, already played 13 games thus far ... and ranked dead last a year ago with just 18 sacks, 11 fewer than the next-lowest team. But...
Wichita Eagle
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO
The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
Bills star LB Von Miller out for season with ACL injury
Bills pass-rusher Von Miller underwent surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
Wichita Eagle
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Wichita Eagle
Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
Wichita Eagle
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Offer Playoff-Look Answers in Demolishing Colts
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys don't have all the answers, not yet. But on this "Sunday Night Football'' showcase in front of America and God and Odell Beckham Jr. and everybody ... The Dallas Cowboys piled on for a victory over visiting Indianapolis because time and time again, they were...
