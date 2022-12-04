ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch MNF Saints vs. Buccaneers Live on 12/05

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. On Monday, December 5 at 8:15 PM EST, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Saints vs....
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Blue View

What’s the worst loss in Giants’ history?

The New York Giants are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The 7-4-1 Giants could use an upset victory over the 11-1 Eagles, who are playing like runaway favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here is a question to ponder as you gear up for Sunday’s game....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

