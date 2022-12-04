ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How the Phoenix Symphony music director champions a broader sound by embracing diversity

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNYSd_0jWyZdrm00

Leer en español

He has performed on stages the world over, but Phoenix Symphony Music Director Tito Muñoz’s hometown of Queens, New York, remains his inspiration.

Queens is “extremely diverse. English is not the common language. There is no common language. You get on the subway and everybody’s speaking everything, and it’s great,” Muñoz said in an interview with The Arizona Republic.

In his ninth season with the symphony, the appreciation the 39-year-old maestro of Ecuadorian descent has for the Queens-like blend of cultures has helped him enrich the Phoenix audience’s musical palate.

“For me, diversity is always a thing I like to think about as sort of necessary to enhance the vibrancy of an organization. Even in symphony orchestra,” Muñoz said. “We’ll be able to play more music better. We’ll be able to connect with the community better. We’ll be able to educate the people better.”

According to data published in a September 2016 report by the League of American Orchestras , Latinos make up 8.3% of conductors for U.S. orchestras with large annual budgets.

The lack of diversity among orchestra members is not lost on Muñoz, so opening doors to more people of color is essential to his position. The music director is a part of Sphinx, a social justice organization committed to broadening access to classical music for Black and Latino performers, and works to ensure the Phoenix Symphony features compositions by creators of color.

Exposing Phoenix to a wider range of artists

The Phoenix Symphony is a 76-year-old cultural institution in the Valley. Under Muñoz’s leadership, it has performed compositions from a wider range of artists, including those of color.

This spring, the symphony played Mexican composer Juan Pablo Contreras’ mariachi-inspired piece, “Mariachitlánin.” Muñoz described Contreras' composition as regionally relevant to Arizona, where 32.3% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates .

And Black composer Daniel Bernard Roumain, whose classical music has hip-hop influences, has won over the symphony’s audience, Muñoz said.

“We are doing this because it’s great music. Here’s somebody part of our community, part of our landscape of America and it fits with the program,” Muñoz said. “That’s reflective of values rather than ticking a box.”

Some of these composers are brought onstage and introduced before their composition is performed, allowing audiences to understand the artist better, and in turn, be more appreciative of their music, Muñoz explained.

“Breaking that barrier by introducing a person and getting to know the person who actually wrote it, really makes a big difference,” Muñoz said. Audiences are “definitely more open-minded when they hear the piece.”

Muñoz, with the violin as his instrument of training, rooted his musical education at New York City’s famed LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts with supplementary classes at The Julliard School.

He made his professional debut as a conductor in 2006 with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Muñoz has performed with orchestras across the country, as well as conducted in London and throughout Germany and France.

He performed with the Phoenix Symphony twice before taking the helm as music director in 2014.

As conductor, Muñoz said he views himself as a stage director imparting a vision for a performance. The score, he said, is the script and the musicians are the actors whose roles he helps mold based on their level of experience.

All this, he explained, generates a harmonious sound from the orchestra.

“The only difference between a director and a conductor is a conductor is doing the directing in real-time,” he said. “All my gestures are more like encouragement reminding of what we did in rehearsals. It’s more than just keeping a beat.”

Classical musical: 'Like food for the soul'

Though the pandemic brought a lull over the Phoenix Symphony in its 2020-2021 season, its current roster of 63 full-time members has been busy with several shows this season, which runs from Oct. 14 to May 13.

Some of the programs this year have sources outside the classical music genre.

Curated by Muñoz, this season has a slate of more than 20 programs featuring some guest conductors.

The weekend of Nov. 18-20 at Symphony Hall saw “Dancers, Dreamers and Presidents,” a composition inspired by then-Sen. Barack Obama famously grooving to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” during a 2007 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In late January at the Madison Center for the Arts, the symphony will put on “Totally ‘80s,” a concert featuring rock, R&B and new wave music hits from the decade.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Tito is one of the outstanding conductors of his generation,” said Phoenix Symphony Board of Directors Co-Chair Lon Babby. “He brings tremendous enthusiasm and energy to everything that he does.”

Babby, 71, is among the classical music faithful who, thanks to Muñoz's efforts, have come to embrace composers from outside the genre orthodoxy.

Muñoz, Babby said, helps fulfill the Phoenix Symphony's obligation as an arts organization to help the art form grow by giving young or new composers an opportunity to perform.

"He's a master of what I would consider the repertoire of the music that I love and that I listen to and that I think attracts many in the audience," Babby said, adding that Muñoz has "also educated us on where classical music may be headed."

Regardless of what the orchestra plays, Muñoz consistently holds his musicians to a high standard, associate principal trumpet player Ben Nguyen said.

Playing for the Phoenix Symphony for the last 31 years, Nguyen, 61, thinks Muñoz has elevated the orchestra’s sound through his experience. Nguyen pointed to Muñoz's time as assistant conductor with the Cleveland Orchestra, regarded as one of the country's leading orchestras, while the widely respected Pierre Boulez was its conductor.

"There's a certain, very high standard that he's used to," Nguyen said and added that Muñoz coaches the musicians to “sound like a unit” to better perform a “well-polished product that is meaningful, that is intended by the composer.”

And for all the orchestra’s forays into contemporary melodies, Muñoz said the musicians perfect their skills by regularly playing the challengingly “elegant and nuanced” compositions of classical music greats like Mozart or Schubert.

Classical musical is “like food for the soul almost – like eating your vegetables. As a music director, you try to judiciously place those pieces in the season, so that you’re giving the orchestra what they need to kind of keep in shape and healthy,” Muñoz said.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How the Phoenix Symphony music director champions a broader sound by embracing diversity

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Anchor & Reporter Colton Shone

Married/Single: Married to my high school sweetheart for 11 years, and we have been together for 17!. Kids: We have one son – he’s our pandemic baby. We had him just a few weeks before things started to shut down. City you live in: Phoenix!. A typical day...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Arizona Concours d’Elegance issues call for entries

The Arizona Concours d’Elegance is seeking spectacular automobiles for the much-admired show and competition, which returns Jan. 22, 2023, at its new venue on the grass at the Scottsdale Civic Center. About 100 select automobiles will be accepted for the signature event that highlights January in Arizona. Such famed...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag

For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives

It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market

In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular

Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Mint opens new location

Mint Cannabis celebrated the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17 and Northern Ave. in November. “Since our inception in 2016, we have been on a smart, steady growth trajectory in Arizona,” said Eivan Shahara, co-founder and CEO of Mint Cannabis. “We plan to continue to grow and expand our brand. We hope to broaden our footprint by opening additional dispensaries in the state during the next few years.”
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town

A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country

Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa

For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy