ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

By MARK SHERMAN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nI8b_0jWyZNwG00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency.

The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.

A court-drawn map produced seven seats for each party in last month's midterm elections in highly competitive North Carolina.

The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution's provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

“This is the single most important case on American democracy — and for American democracy — in the nation’s history,” said former federal judge Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative who has joined the legal team defending the North Carolina court decision.

The Republican leaders of North Carolina's legislature told the Supreme Court that the Constitution's “carefully drawn lines place the regulation of federal elections in the hands of state legislatures, Congress and no one else.”

Three conservative justices already have voiced some support for the idea that the state court had improperly taken powers given by the Constitution when it comes to federal elections. A fourth has written approvingly about limiting the power of state courts in this area.

But the Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature theory. It was, though, mentioned in a separate opinion by three conservatives in the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election.

If the court were to recognize it now, opponents of the concept argue, the effects could be much broader than just redistricting.

The most robust ruling for North Carolina Republicans could undermine more than 170 state constitutional provisions, over 650 state laws delegating authority to make election policies to state and local officials, and thousands of regulations down to the location of polling places, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

Luttig, who advised former Vice President Mike Pence that he had no authority to reject electoral votes following the 2020 election, is among several prominent conservatives and Republicans who have lined up against the broad assertion that legislatures can't be challenged in state courts when they make decisions about federal elections, including congressional redistricting.

That group includes former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, law professor Steven Calabresi, a founder of the conservative Federalist Society and Benjamin Ginsberg, a longtime lawyer for Republican candidates and the party.

“Unfortunately, because of ongoing and widespread efforts to sow distrust and spread disinformation, confidence in our elections is at a low ebb," Ginsberg wrote in a Supreme Court filing. "The version of the independent state legislature theory advanced by Petitioners in this case threatens to make a bad situation much worse, exacerbating the current moment of political polarization and further undermining confidence in our elections.”

The arguments are taking place a day after the final contest of the 2022 midterms, the Georgia Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

In that contest, state courts ruled in favor of Democrats to allow for voting on the Saturday before the election, over the objections of Republicans.

Jason Snead, of the conservative Honest Elections Project, said the case is an opportunity for the high court to rein in out-of-control state courts which are being pushed by Democratic attorneys to effectively create new rules governing voting, including the Georgia example.

“We’ve seen a fairly pervasive attempt to use courts to rewrite election laws if those laws don’t suit partisan agendas,” Snead said in a call with reporters. “That’s not something we want to see when it flies in the face of the Constitution.”

He is among proponents of the high court's intervention who argue the case doesn’t represent “a threat to democracy.”

The justices can instead write a narrow opinion that places limits on state courts without upsetting the choices New York and other states have made to restrict partisan redistricting, a group of New York voters wrote in a court filing.

The New Yorkers implicitly recognize that if the court gives more power to state legislatures over drawing congressional lines, Republicans may not necessarily benefit.

During the last redistricting cycle, states that used independent redistricting commissions rather than legislatures were largely Democratic-dominated ones. Commissions drew 95 House seats in states with Democratic legislatures and governors, as opposed to only 12 in states with GOP control. A ruling that grants legislatures ultimate power over redistricting could eradicate those commissions and let Democrats redraw a major chunk of the House map.

“The bottom line is the impact of this fringe theory would be terrible,” said former Attorney General Eric Holder, chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. “It could unleash a wave of gerrymandering from both parties.”

Even less dramatic changes may not necessarily tilt the GOP’s way on a national redistricting map that was essentially fought to a draw, and where state court rulings cost Democrats about as many House seats as Republicans.

The Supreme Court refused to step into the North Carolina case in March, allowing the court-drawn districts to be used this year.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented. Writing for the three, Alito said “there must be some limit on the authority of state courts to countermand actions taken by state legislatures when they are prescribing rules for the conduct of federal elections. I think it is likely that the applicants would succeed in showing that the North Carolina Supreme Court exceeded those limits.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh has separately written about the need for federal courts to police the actions of state courts when it comes to federal elections.

Chief Justice John Roberts' record on this question gives both sides some hope. In 2015, he wrote a strong dissent from the court's decision upholding an independent redistricting commission in Arizona.

Roberts wrote that the Constitution does not permit “a state to wholly exclude ‘the Legislature’ from redistricting. ”

But in 2019, Roberts wrote the court's majority opinion that closed federal courts to claims of partisan gerrymandering but noted state courts remained open. “Provisions in state statutes and state constitutions can provide standards and guidance for state courts to apply,” he wrote, in an opinion joined by Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas.

The court's other conservative justice, Amy Coney Barrett, has no track record in this area.

In North Carolina, a new round of redistricting is expected to go forward next year and produce a map with more Republican districts, whatever the outcome of the high-court case.

In last month’s elections, voters flipped the majority on the state Supreme Court, electing two new Republican justices that give the GOP a 5-2 edge and make it probable, though not certain, that the court would uphold a map with more Republican districts.

___

Associated Press writers David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, Nicholas Riccardi in Denver and Gary D. Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Lawyer for Supreme Court defends Justice Samuel Alito after allegations of a second leak

A lawyer for the Supreme Court said on Monday that there is no evidence that Justice Samuel Alito leaked the ruling of a major Supreme Court case regarding contraceptives in 2014.  “There is nothing to suggest that Justice Alito’s actions violated ethical standards,” legal counsel for the court Ethan Torrey wrote in a letter to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.).  The two Democratic lawmakers have demanded an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced in a New York Times report earlier this month in which a former anti-abortion leader, Rev. Rob Schenck, claimed that he was tipped off about...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court shuns case against Dominion and Facebook

The Supreme Court opted against taking up a case Monday against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook from voters accusing the companies of interfering in the 2020 election. Lower courts previously spurned the case claiming plaintiffs lacked standing, which prompted a petition in September for a writ of certiorari or review from the high court of their petition. Now that the Supreme Court has rejected it, the case is essentially dismissed.
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

Con Law: How a Fake Document Could Help the Supreme Court Diminish our Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Three decades after the Constitution was drafted in Philadelphia, Secretary of State John Quincy Adams set about assembling the government’s official Journal of the Convention. Missing from the records was the proposal submitted by Charles Pinckney of South Carolina. So Adams wrote him to request a copy. Pinckney replied with an extraordinary document: a draft that so closely resembled the final Constitution that he would have to have been clairvoyant to have written it.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court will hear arguments in high stakes voting laws case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Moore v. Harpe, a case that focuses on what the U.S. Constitution says about the state's involvement in regulating elections. CBS's chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford breaks down what this means for the future of democracy.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Why AP called the Georgia Senate runoff for Warnock

There weren't enough uncounted votes in Republican-leaning areas for GOP challenger Herschel Walker to make up his runoff election night gap with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. That's what led The Associated Press to call the race for Warnock late Tuesday. The vast majority of the uncounted votes rested in...
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
146K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy