Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan
The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.
Macon County Health Department notices increase in influenza rates
MACON, Mo. — As the holiday season approaches, the Macon County Health Department has noticed an increased rate of influenza in the past two months. Officials from the department held a flu shot clinic in October to help slow the spread of the flu. Erin Main, nutritionist and public...
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
Investigation finds Black Ottumwa student endured racial slurs at school for 2 years
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A racial harassment complaint filed against the Ottumwa Community School District is now resolved. The U.S. Department of Education announced this week that an investigation by its Office for Civil Rights determined that a Black middle school student was subjected to racial harassment by fellow students, creating a racially hostile environment.
Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 3, 2022. The son of Donnie Dee and Mary Elizabeth (Hodge) Findling, he was born January 2, 1967 in Kirksville, Missouri. Larry is survived by his mother, Mary Findling of Kirksville, MO, and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce...
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Kirksville Farm and Home closing due to unresolvable 'dispute'
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A longtime northeast Missouri farm supply store is closing its doors for good. Kirksville Farm and Home on West Potter Avenue is going out of business. Greg Gordon, who has owned the store for the past 31 years, told KTVO that the reason for the closing is an unresolvable dispute with a real estate partner.
Macon County sheriff's deputy rescues 5 puppies dumped on roadside
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's deputy rescued several young dogs that had been abandoned near Macon. On Tuesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of five puppies being left on the side of the road on Southwest Boulevard just outside Macon City Limits.
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE DECEMBER 5-11
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 5-11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
Kirksville Basketball home-opener, EBF vs Davis County
For the first time this season, the Kirksville Tigers defended their home turf. Standing in their way were pesky Clark County, who kept both games close early. La Plata was hosting Beveier, while EBF traveled to Davis County.
Memphis teen seriously injured in crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A teenager from Memphis, Mo., on Monday afternoon was seriously inquired in a single car crash. The 17-year-old girl was driving a Kia Optima southbound on Route M about five miles south of Memphis around 1:40 p.m. when her car ran off the road and struck a fence post, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
